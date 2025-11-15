Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Teen murder charge, LIRR issues and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a charge in the killing of Liam Delemo, 15, of West Babylon.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Looking to try a new restaurant this weekend? Look no further — here are three must-try food spots.

An Iranian American Jewish man from Great Neck has been held in an Iranian prison since July. Iranian authorities charged Kamran Hekmati, 70, for traveling to Israel 13 years ago, members of his family said.

A 17-year-old male from Syosset has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy during a house party in West Babylon last week, Suffolk County police said.

The Floral Park Library is not accessible to wheelchair users, according to a resident who raised her voice at a recent village board meeting.

Nassau Long Island Rail Road stations, specifically Floral Park’s, need better maintenance, according to an audit conducted by County Comptroller Elaine Phillips.