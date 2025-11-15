Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Teen murder charge, LIRR issues and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
3 New Long Island restaurants to try this week
Looking to try a new restaurant this weekend? Look no further — here are three must-try food spots.
Great Neck man held in Iranian prison for visiting Israel, family says
An Iranian American Jewish man from Great Neck has been held in an Iranian prison since July. Iranian authorities charged Kamran Hekmati, 70, for traveling to Israel 13 years ago, members of his family said.
Syosset teen charged in fatal stabbing of 15-yr-old in West Babylon
A 17-year-old male from Syosset has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy during a house party in West Babylon last week, Suffolk County police said.
Floral Park resident targets library accessibility at board meeting amid ADA lawsuit
The Floral Park Library is not accessible to wheelchair users, according to a resident who raised her voice at a recent village board meeting.
Nassau Comptroller LIRR audit identifies ‘issues’ with Nassau station maintenance, MTA calls assessment ‘political’
Nassau Long Island Rail Road stations, specifically Floral Park’s, need better maintenance, according to an audit conducted by County Comptroller Elaine Phillips.