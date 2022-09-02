The 2022 Long Island Top Workplaces Results Are In

The Long Island Top Workplaces survey results have been released and they feature the most beloved companies in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

After months of investigation, Schneps Media is happy to present to readers the Long Island Top Workplaces, a ranking of local businesses as determined by their employees. Schneps Media, publisher of Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, and Noticia, has partnered with Energage, a survey company that researches how people feel about their workplaces and how businesses impact their lives.

In 2022, the Top Workplaces program is running in 60 markets nationwide. Energage has gathered survey results from more than 2 million employees from 7,000 companies. This is the fifth year of surveying employees on Long Island, where it was formerly run in partnership with Newsday.

Companies are ranked in three size categories based on the number of local employees: large, midsize and small. The survey lists companies as Top Workplaces according to feedback from employees about what makes them so special. The survey gathers feedback in seven areas: alignment (values, direction, cooperation, meetings), management, engagement, connection, leadership, performance, and the basics (which include pay, benefits, work/life balance, training and expectations). In all, the survey covers 24 topics, and the final rankings detail how employees rate their organization and how they stack up against each other.

What is your experience being remote in this trying time? Has communicating at your place of work changed for the better or the worse? For employers, this meant showcasing all the strides they made toward making their workplace culture more positive and drawing in more talented employees. It is a chance for employees to express concerns to their employers if they are unsatisfied with the work environment.

And so, this year’s Long Island Top Workplace survey results are in. We give you the findings after months of research. We are happy to congratulate the winners and we hope you will gain some knowledge about what these employers have done to become Long Island Top Workplaces!