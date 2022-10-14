Ginuwine Nearly Drowns on New Criss Angel Show, Reports Say

Singer Ginuwine reportedly lost consciousness in a water tank while performing an escape act on the forthcoming reality show Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars hosted by the East Meadow native illusionist.

Ginuwine, the R&B crooner best known for his 1996 breakout hit single “Pony,” was taken from the scene in Las Vegas by paramedics to a local hospital after he tapped out, according to the Daily Mail, which first reported the story and posted a video of the rescue.

“In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out,” the news outlet quoted an anonymous source as saying. “Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears.”

Ginuwine is among a handful of celebrities competing on the show in which the winner performs with Angel, whose last reality show Mindfreak ran from 2005 to 2010. Fellow contestants include The Haunted Hathaways actress Brec Bassinger, Malcolm in The Middle actor Frankie Muniz, Veep actor Matt Walsh, MMA fighter Randy Couture, “Go Away Little Girl” singer Donny Osmond and Olympic figure skaters Tar Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Fellow LI natives competing include “Only in My Dreams” and Merrick native singer Debbie Gibson and Flavor Flav, a Roosevelt native of Public Enemy fame.

Comedian Eddie Griffin is the cohost. Joining Angel in judging the contestants are comedian Loni Love and magician Lance Burton.

Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars debuts at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 22 on the CW.

