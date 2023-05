Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Suffolk County Police officer has been shot in Coram, the police department confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The officer was shot on Homestead Drive at about 12:50 p.m., according to police, and then taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

A source familiar with the situation tells the Press that a helicopter came to rush the officer to the hospital, and a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.