2024 Shadow Puppetry show takes center stage at Stony Brook

The Charles B. Wang Center at SUNY Stony Brook hosted its annual spellbinding evening of shadow puppetry on Dec. 7, featuring the collaborative brilliance of renowned puppeteers Caroline and Suzanne Borderies, accomplished pianist Mirna Lekic, and the captivating narrator David McCorkle.

The event showcased two original shadow puppet shows that delivered a visual feast, seamlessly blending intricate illustrations and dynamic lighting palettes that transitioned from the stark contrast of black and white to an explosion of riotous colors.

The first of the two shows, “A Hat Made of Stone,” transported audiences to a time when wisdom and humility triumphed over arrogance. This story follows a young village magistrate who, despite his age, passes the state exam at fifteen and wins the nation’s admiration. His maturity and cleverness become apparent when he creatively humbles the older, condescending officials by ordering stone hats for them — adding physical weight to match their overblown pride.

“Xieng Mieng Tricks the King,” a humorous Lao folktale, presents Xieng Mieng, a trickster who continually outwits a vain king with clever schemes that leave him comically exposed. Representing the common man, Xieng Mieng’s antics critique the excesses of authority, delivering subtle messages about social justice and the power of wit over wealth. This story resonates as a symbol of resilience and rebellion in postcolonial Laos, highlighting the underdog’s victory over the powerful.

The annual holiday program left attendees with memories of a magical evening that transcended cultural boundaries and celebrated the rich tapestry of Asian art and culture.

