What Are The Top Sporting Goods Stores on Long Island?

It’s time to spotlight past Best of Long Island winners! Here are five the top sporting goods stores on Long Island.

BEST BICYCLE SHOP

Mineola Bicycle

Mineola Bicycle is a cycling enthusiast’s happy place, offering a diverse range of bicycles and accessories. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, this bicycle shop caters to riders of all levels, from beginners to seasoned cyclists. The knowledgeable and friendly staff at Mineola Bicycle provides expert advice, helping customers find the perfect bike that aligns with their needs and preferences. The shop’s inventory includes a variety of models, from road bikes and mountain bikes to hybrid and electric bikes! Beyond sales, Mineola Bicycle offers professional maintenance and repair services, ensuring that every rider experiences the joy of cycling with a well-maintained and reliable bike. Whether exploring local trails or commuting, Mineola Bicycle stands as a trusted partner in the cycling community! 475 Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-742-5253, mineolabicycle.com

BEST GOLF STORE

Unique Golf Shop

If you’re seeking optimal performance for this season’s golf game make your way into Unique Golf Shop. Bring your fittings to a golf store that can provide superior service and work within your budget. New golfers like shopping here because of the store’s reputation of employing master fitters who can help educate them before investing in new clubs. Get ready for your first tee-off by trying them out on the indoor golf simulators! Seasoned golfers trust Unique golf shop when it comes to making adjustments to their prized set. Go in for reshaft and re-grip service or to have them bend lie angles or change swing weights. Find yourself a place to take beginner golf lessons or to help you improve your performance as a player. 356 Union Blvd., West Islip, 631-422-6431, uniquegolfshop.com

BEST SKATE SHOP

Bunger Surf Shop

In the heart of Babylon, Bunger Surf Shop emerges as the ultimate destination for skateboard enthusiasts on Long Island. Founded by Charlie Bunger, Sr. in 1961, the shop has evolved into a cultural hub where locals gather to share stories, peruse memorabilia, and explore the latest in surf products. With a rich history and deep ties to the community, Bunger Surf Shop exudes authenticity and passion for the sport. Boasting a diverse selection of skate gear and apparel, alongside the iconic Bunger Surfboards brand, the shop continues to attract top talent and foster a vibrant skate culture that resonates both locally and nationwide. 50 E. Main St., Babylon, 800-698-7873, bungersurf.com

BEST SOCCER SHOP

Woodbury Sports

Woodbury Sports is where athletic excellence truly begins, offering a comprehensive array of sports equipment, apparel, and customization services. As a locally owned establishment, their unwavering dedication to community athletes is evident in every aspect of their business! Specializing in running, tennis, men’s lifestyle clothing, and soccer, Woodbury Sports caters to diverse sporting needs. Soccer enthusiasts can kick-start their journey with specially curated starter packages, including cleats, shin guards, and soccer balls. Tennis aficionados benefit from an extensive racquet services menu, featuring a demo program, customization, and certified stringing. Woodbury Sports is not just a store; it’s a hub where little league dreams take root and marathon victories find their origin. Stay Local and Play Local with Woodbury Sports, your trusted partner on the path to sporting success! 7965 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-496-0600, woodburysports.com

BEST SPORTING GOODS STORE

Hunters Essentials Inc.

Supplying handguns, rifles, shotguns, ammo, magazines, optics, knives, parts and gear; Hunters Essentials has everything for your hunting needs, and their website allows you to search by all major manufacturers with most major brands available to purchase your supplies from. Aside from weapons, the store also sells hunting attire, survival supplies, stun guns, scent covers, and decoys as well as books, shoes, trail cameras, bi-pods and tri-pods, cleaning equipment, and cases. Located in Albertson, Hunters Essentials Inc. offers products at reasonable prices, and the staff of professionals are available to answer questions. The store’s website makes shopping online easy, and it is open six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. 900 Willis Ave., Albertson, 516-741-5243, huntersessentials.com

