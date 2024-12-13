20 Nonprofits to donate to this holiday season

Here are some local nonprofits and charities to donate to this giving season.

It’s the season of giving, and the best way to celebrate is by helping people in need. Here are local nonprofits that could use a helping hand.

AHRC Nassau

189 Wheatley Rd., #4, Brookville, ahrc.org

The family-led organization and a Chapter of The Arc New York, AHRC, empowers people to live fulfilling lives.

Donate: Monetary Donations

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

124 Daniels Hole Rd., #6, East Hampton, arfhamptons.org

Because of donations, ARF has rescued, healed and rehomed more than 30,000 dogs and cats over the past five decades, since its founding in 1974.

Donate: Monetary Donations

Birthday Wishes

15 Cantiague Rock Rd., Hicksville, birthdaywishes.org

This nonprofit puts on birthday parties for homeless children, with the hope of bringing them and their families joy and an opportunity to celebrate.

Donate: Gift Cards, Birthday Gifts, Party Supplies

Book Fairies

70 North Main St., Freeport, thebookfairies.org

Book Fairies sources and redistributes books to under-resourced communities on Long Island, across New York City and around the world in order to create equitable opportunities for children to learn, grow and succeed.

Donate: Monetary, Book, Time Donations

Family & Children’s Association

377 Oak St., 5th Fl., Garden City, fcali.org

The Family & Children’s Association (FCA) is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization helping and giving hope to LI’s most disadvantaged families, children, elderly, individuals and communities.

Donate: Monetary Donations, Holiday gifts, clothing, personal care items, gift cards for mass retailers

Forgotten Friends of Long Island

P.O. Box 710, Plainview, forgottenfriendsoflongisland.org

The animal rescue group’s goal for years has been to find a home on Long Island, in Suffolk or Nassau counties, for rescued animals.

Donate: Monetary Donations, Adopt a Dog, Adopt a Kitten

Genevieve’s Helping Hands

263 Division Ave., Hicksville, genshelpinghands.org

The nonprofit was established in 2013 in memory of Genevieve Louise Sounia following her cancer journey and its mission is to help young mothers through grants and many others with information and resources as they navigate and fight the devastating disease.

Donate: Monetary Donations, Fundraising

Island Harvest

126 Spagnoli Rd., Melville, islandharvest.org

The food bank is a leading hunger-relief organization with a goal to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island.

Donate: Monetary, Food Donations

John Theissen Children’s Foundation

142 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, jtcf.org

After he was being treated in a children’s hospital for a brain tumor at just 17 years old, John Theissen founded this organization. He wanted to establish a foundation to assist sick and poor children in any way possible. And since 1992, the organization has collected and donated more than 1 million new toys through its holiday toy and gift drive.

Donate: Monetary, Toy Donations

L.I. Against Domestic Violence

3285 Veterans Memorial Hwy. A13, Ronkonkoma, liadv.org

Founded in 1976, the organization is a regional pioneer and leader in empowering victims and survivors of abuse on Long Island, providing them with shelter and support, and working with law enforcement and the broader community to prevent abuse.

Donate: Monetary Donations

League of YES

1407 Middle Rd., Unit 90, Calverton, leagueofyes.org

The League of YES provides inclusive baseball and basketball programs for individuals of all abilities, fostering teamwork, exercise, and social connections. The organization’s mission is to offer the joy and benefits of team sports while promoting self-esteem and a healthy, active lifestyle.

Donate: Monetary Donations

Life’s WORC

1501 Franklin Ave., Garden City, lifesworc.org

Life’s WORC supports people with intellectual challenges, developmental disabilities and autism. For more than five decades, the nonprofit has grown and evolved, now supporting more than 2,000 people across its residential locations, day and community programs.

Donate: Monetary Donations

Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank

10 Davids Dr., Hauppauge, licares.org

The goal of the organization is to bring together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure communities on Long Island.

Donate: Monetary Donations

SCORE Long Island

350 Motor Pkwy. Rm. 109, Hauppauge, score.org

Since 1964, SCORE has aided millions of entrepreneurs. Its mission is to promote vibrant small business communities through mentoring efforts and education.

Donate: Monetary Donations

Share the Voice

P.O. Box 993, Nesconset, sharethevoice.org

The mission of the organization is to positively impact the lives of disabled children through recreation, with a goal of providing a physically active outlet.

Donate: Helmet, Monetary Donations

The Fashion Foundation

P.O. Box 1512, West Babylon, thefashionfoundation.org

The organization supplies partner schools with everything a student needs to succeed, from clean uniforms and new backpacks to notebooks, pencils, art supplies and much more.

Donate: Product, Monetary Donations

The Safe Center LI

15 Grumman Rd. W., #1000, Bethpage, thesafecenterli.org

The charity organization protects, assists and empowers victims of family violence and sexual assault, with a goal of challenging and changing the social systems that tolerate and perpetuate abuse.

Donate: Monetary Donations for mental health counseling, Safe Home stay, legal consultation and more.

Toys for Tots Long Island

605 Stewart Ave., Garden City, garden-city-ny.toysfortots.org

The goal is to collect and distribute new and unwrapped toys as Christmas gifts for children less fortunate in Nassau County.

Donate: Toy Donations

United Way of Long Island

819 Grand Blvd., Deer Park, unitedwayli.org

The United Way of Long Island works to ensure that across Long Island, every child has a quality education, every family has a stable income, and all its people enjoy good health.

Donate: Monetary Donations

Veterans Health Alliance of Long Island

6 Main St., Hempstead, veteranshealthalliance.org

The organization strives to build a friendly veterans community, promoting health and well-being of veterans and their families on Long Island through advocacy and a variety of services.

Donate: Monetary Donations

Compiled by Miranda Ferrante

Disclosure: Life’s WORC was founded by Victoria Schneps, president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press.

