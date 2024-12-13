20 Nonprofits to donate to this holiday season

It’s the season of giving, and the best way to celebrate is by helping people in need. Here are local nonprofits that could use a helping hand.
AHRC Nassau
189 Wheatley Rd., #4, Brookville, ahrc.org
The family-led organization and a Chapter of The Arc New York, AHRC, empowers people to live fulfilling lives.
Donate: Monetary Donations
Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
124 Daniels Hole Rd., #6, East Hampton, arfhamptons.org
Because of donations, ARF has rescued, healed and rehomed more than 30,000 dogs and cats over the past five decades, since its founding in 1974.
Donate: Monetary Donations
Birthday Wishes
15 Cantiague Rock Rd., Hicksville, birthdaywishes.org
This nonprofit puts on birthday parties for homeless children, with the hope of bringing them and their families joy and an opportunity to celebrate.
Donate: Gift Cards, Birthday Gifts, Party Supplies
Book Fairies
70 North Main St., Freeport, thebookfairies.org
Book Fairies sources and redistributes books to under-resourced communities on Long Island, across New York City and around the world in order to create equitable opportunities for children to learn, grow and succeed.
Donate: Monetary, Book, Time Donations
Family & Children’s Association
377 Oak St., 5th Fl., Garden City, fcali.org
The Family & Children’s Association (FCA) is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization helping and giving hope to LI’s most disadvantaged families, children, elderly, individuals and communities.
Donate: Monetary Donations, Holiday gifts, clothing, personal care items, gift cards for mass retailers
Forgotten Friends of Long Island
P.O. Box 710, Plainview, forgottenfriendsoflongisland.org
The animal rescue group’s goal for years has been to find a home on Long Island, in Suffolk or Nassau counties, for rescued animals.
Donate: Monetary Donations, Adopt a Dog, Adopt a Kitten
Genevieve’s Helping Hands
263 Division Ave., Hicksville, genshelpinghands.org
The nonprofit was established in 2013 in memory of Genevieve Louise Sounia following her cancer journey and its mission is to help young mothers through grants and many others with information and resources as they navigate and fight the devastating disease.
Donate: Monetary Donations, Fundraising
Island Harvest
126 Spagnoli Rd., Melville, islandharvest.org
The food bank is a leading hunger-relief organization with a goal to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island.
Donate: Monetary, Food Donations
John Theissen Children’s Foundation
142 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, jtcf.org
After he was being treated in a children’s hospital for a brain tumor at just 17 years old, John Theissen founded this organization. He wanted to establish a foundation to assist sick and poor children in any way possible. And since 1992, the organization has collected and donated more than 1 million new toys through its holiday toy and gift drive.
Donate: Monetary, Toy Donations
L.I. Against Domestic Violence
3285 Veterans Memorial Hwy. A13, Ronkonkoma, liadv.org
Founded in 1976, the organization is a regional pioneer and leader in empowering victims and survivors of abuse on Long Island, providing them with shelter and support, and working with law enforcement and the broader community to prevent abuse.
Donate: Monetary Donations
League of YES
1407 Middle Rd., Unit 90, Calverton, leagueofyes.org
The League of YES provides inclusive baseball and basketball programs for individuals of all abilities, fostering teamwork, exercise, and social connections. The organization’s mission is to offer the joy and benefits of team sports while promoting self-esteem and a healthy, active lifestyle.
Donate: Monetary Donations
Life’s WORC
1501 Franklin Ave., Garden City, lifesworc.org
Life’s WORC supports people with intellectual challenges, developmental disabilities and autism. For more than five decades, the nonprofit has grown and evolved, now supporting more than 2,000 people across its residential locations, day and community programs.
Donate: Monetary Donations
Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank
10 Davids Dr., Hauppauge, licares.org
The goal of the organization is to bring together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure communities on Long Island.
Donate: Monetary Donations
SCORE Long Island
350 Motor Pkwy. Rm. 109, Hauppauge, score.org
Since 1964, SCORE has aided millions of entrepreneurs. Its mission is to promote vibrant small business communities through mentoring efforts and education.
Donate: Monetary Donations
Share the Voice
P.O. Box 993, Nesconset, sharethevoice.org
The mission of the organization is to positively impact the lives of disabled children through recreation, with a goal of providing a physically active outlet.
Donate: Helmet, Monetary Donations
The Fashion Foundation
P.O. Box 1512, West Babylon, thefashionfoundation.org
The organization supplies partner schools with everything a student needs to succeed, from clean uniforms and new backpacks to notebooks, pencils, art supplies and much more.
Donate: Product, Monetary Donations
The Safe Center LI
15 Grumman Rd. W., #1000, Bethpage, thesafecenterli.org
The charity organization protects, assists and empowers victims of family violence and sexual assault, with a goal of challenging and changing the social systems that tolerate and perpetuate abuse.
Donate: Monetary Donations for mental health counseling, Safe Home stay, legal consultation and more.
Toys for Tots Long Island
605 Stewart Ave., Garden City, garden-city-ny.toysfortots.org
The goal is to collect and distribute new and unwrapped toys as Christmas gifts for children less fortunate in Nassau County.
Donate: Toy Donations
United Way of Long Island
819 Grand Blvd., Deer Park, unitedwayli.org
The United Way of Long Island works to ensure that across Long Island, every child has a quality education, every family has a stable income, and all its people enjoy good health.
Donate: Monetary Donations
Veterans Health Alliance of Long Island
6 Main St., Hempstead, veteranshealthalliance.org
The organization strives to build a friendly veterans community, promoting health and well-being of veterans and their families on Long Island through advocacy and a variety of services.
Donate: Monetary Donations
Compiled by Miranda Ferrante
Disclosure: Life’s WORC was founded by Victoria Schneps, president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press.
Read more: EJ’s PJ’s Winter Wonderland Pajama Drive collecting public donations