Minimum Wage To Increase In New York City, Long Island In 2024

The minimum wage in New York City, Westchester County, and on Long Island is set to increase in 2024, as announced by Gov. Hochul’s office on Wednesday.

It’s part of a multi-year plan to raise minimum wages throughout the state.

The current wage in all three places is $15 per hour. It will increase to $16 per hour on Jan. 1. In the rest of New York State, the current minimum wage sits at $14.20 per hour, and will go up to $15 per hour.

“New York’s historic minimum wage increase will help to ensure that New Yorkers can continue to keep pace with rising costs,” Hochul said in a news release. “Starting January 1, minimum wage workers who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks are urged to file a complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that they get the wages they are owed.”

The plan intends to continue raising the minimum wage each year. On Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum wage in Westchester, New York City, and Long Island will increase to $16.50, and $15.50 in the rest of the state, with a similar 50 cent raise set for Jan. 1, 2026.

“The elevation of the minimum wage serves as lifeline for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet as costs rise,” Roberta Reardon, commissioner of the New York State Department of Labor, said. “Steady, multi-year changes allow businesses time to adjust while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families.”

Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides will increase to $18.55 an hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island and $17.55 an hour in the remainder of the state.