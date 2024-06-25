Breeze Airways Announces Flights To and From Fort Myers At MacArthur Airport Beginning In October

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Breeze Airways – one of four commercial airlines servicing Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) – announced nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Florida from the airport on Tuesday.

Beginning Oct. 2, Breeze will fly to and from Fort Myers on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with limited time $89 per person offers one can find on flybreeze.com.

“MacArthur Airport customers made it clear that they want, need, and will support year-round flight options so they may conveniently travel between Long Island and Fort Myers,” Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said. “The Town Board and I have been listening and working hard with our airline partners to meet the overwhelming demand for Fort Myers service. We’re thrilled that Breeze Airways stepped up to serve this much-loved route from easy ISP.”

Breeze Airways began service in 2021, with its operational base at ISP. With the Fort Myers addition, it now flies to nine locations out of ISP, including Charleston, South Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia, Richmond, Virgiinia, Portland, Maine, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Vero Beach, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jacksonville, Florida.

“Breeze has continued to spread its wings at MacArthur Airport to the delight of customers across Long Island. With the addition of year-round Fort Myers service, Breeze now offers nine ‘Seriously Nice’ direct destinations,” Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said.

Other airlines currently servicing ISP, in addition to Breeze, include Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines. JetBlue will be joining the mix in October.