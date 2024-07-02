Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Your skin is your body’s largest organ. To maintain its health, you need to nurture it from the inside out. Achieve optimal skin health naturally, says the experts.

“Optimal skin health is characterized by hydration, protection from UV rays and pollutants, a balanced diet, a gentle skincare routine — preferably using organic products — adequate rest, stress management, and consistency in skincare habits, says Tatiana Batin, an esthetician at Healing Sanctuary & Spa at The Vitality Center in Hauppauge.

Get into a good skincare groove. This includes proper cleansing, exfoliation, utilizing a quality toner, serum, moisturizer and eye cream, as well as applying sunscreen daily, says Batin. She suggests avoiding skincare products with potentially harmful ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, synthetic fragrances, mineral oil, and triclosan.

“Everyone’s skin is different,” says Batin. Be mindful of your skin’s response to remedies and products and adjust your skincare routine accordingly. Consult with a skincare professional with concerns or for personalized advice and treatment, she recommends.

Nutrition plays a huge role in your skin’s health, says Eleana Kaidanian, RD, CDN, CPT-WFS, registered dietitian and owner of Long Island Nutritionist. Help protect your skin from sun damage with food. Orange-hued fruits and vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots and yellow squash contain beta-carotene, vitamin C and antioxidants that can fight skin cancer from within, she says. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, herring, mackerel, anchovies and sardines can also shield your skin from sun damage.

“Antioxidants like lycopene found in tomatoes, grapefruits and watermelon may reduce inflammation associated with sunburn,” she adds.

Maximize nutrition and your skin’s health with a colorful diet rich in whole foods, advises Kaidanian.

“Fruits and vegetables especially with the skin intact are rich in phytochemicals, antioxidants and vitamins and minerals necessary to maintain healthy skin,” she says.

Don’t be afraid to enjoy healthy fats.

“Eating avocados, walnuts, salmon, and olives will promote more elastic glowing skin while their antioxidant vitamin E will protect against free radicals your skin is exposed to on a constant basis,” she says. “Stay hydrated — drink water!”

If your skin appears dull, dry and lacks a natural glow, stress may be the culprit. Managing stress can positively impact your skin, says Dawn Attanasio, a life coach at Purposeful Life Coach in Bellmore. Getting adequate sleep is also critical, she says. Give yourself the gift of time, balance and kindness, says Attanasio.

“Giving time and effort to relationships, having fun, nurturing your career, focusing on health, managing home responsibilities, finances, and personal growth all contribute to a fulfilling life,” she says.

Writing can also be therapeutic, she adds.



“These strategies not only help in managing stress but also promote a sense of fulfillment and resilience in facing life’s challenges,” says Attanasio.