Fourth of July Events On Long Island 2024

There’s no shortage of Fourth of July events on Long Island this year.

4th of July Fireworks at Jones Beach: Fireworks and music simulcast on WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM. Jones Beach State Park. fireworks.jonesbeach.com. 9:30 p.m. July 4.

Long Island Ducks Post-Game Fireworks: Baseball game and fireworks display. Attendance at the fireworks show is included with the purchase of tickets to the games taking place on the days of the shows. Fairfield Properties Ballpark. 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip. liducks.com. July 2-4.

Fourth of July Celebration: Live music, food, drink and family-friendly entertainment. Harbes Family Farm. 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck. harbesfamilyfarm.com. 10 a.m- 7 p.m. July 4-7.

Fireworks at Riverhead Raceway: Fireworks display, demolition derby and kids big-wheel racing. Riverhead Raceway. 1797 Old Country Road, Riverhead. riverheadraceway.com. June 29.

Valley Stream Fireworks: Live DJ, bouncy castle, food, fireworks and more. Firemen’s Memorial Field. 300 Emerson Pl, Valley Stream. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased now at Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, Valley Stream Community Center, Valley Stream Pool Complex Lobby and Valley Stream Village Hall. vsvny.org. 6 p.m. July 6.

Annual Rockville Centre Fireworks Celebration and Concert: Enjoy music and watch the sparks fly. Pette Field. 48 Chester Rd., Lynbrook. rvcny.gov/community-events/events/20566. 7 p.m. July 13.

Long Beach Fireworks Display: Fireworks along the boardwalk and beachfront. The fireworks can be seen from any beach within the Long Beach community. Ocean Beach Park. 300 W Broadway, Long Beach. longbeachny.gov/index.asp. 9:10 p.m. July 12.

Asharoken Village Fireworks Display: Publicly-funded fireworks display. Asharoken Avenue, Northport. Asharoken.com. 9:15 p.m. July 4.

Fourth of July Fireworks: Open only to Port Jefferson residents. Fireworks will be going off at West Beach but will also be visible at East Beach. Port Jefferson Village West Beach. Beach Club Road, Port Jefferson. Port Jefferson East Beach Area and Pavillion. Village Beach Road, Port Jefferson. portjeffchamber.com/events-calendar/list/. 9 p.m. July 3.

Port Jefferson Independence Day Parade: Independence day parade down Main Street sponsored by the Port Jefferson Fire Department. Main Street, Port Jefferson. https://portjeffchamber.com/events-calendar/port-jefferson-independence-day-parade-2024/. 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. July 4.

Fireworks at Empire State Fair: Rides, entertainment and fireworks are included with admission. Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale. empirestatefair.com. 9:30 p.m. June 28, July 4, July 6, and July 13.

Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration: Free concert and fireworks show. Catholic Hill Amphitheater at Bald Hill. 1 Ski Run Ln., Farmingville. www.schoolofrock.com. 5 p.m- 9 p.m. July 4.

St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival: Circus, carnival, games and fireworks. Trinity Regional School. 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport. newtonshows.magicmoneyllc.com. 3 p.m.-11 p.m. June 26-29.

Veterans Salute: Veterans salute, live concert and fireworks display. Lido Beach Town Park. 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach. hempsteadny.gov. 7:30 p.m. July 3.

TD Bank Celebrates America Fireworks and Concert: Fireworks display and live concert featuring The Allmost Brothers band and Chicken Head Rocks. Eisenhower Park. 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow. nassaucountyny.gov. 5:30 p.m- 10 p.m. July 3.

Fireworks at Umbrella Beach: Firework display. Best viewed from locations in town, Umbrella Beach is 1/3 mile west of the Village. Umbrella Beach. 742 Montauk Hwy, Montauk. https://www.iloveny.com/event/stars-over-montauk-grucci-fireworks-display. 9:15 p.m.-9:45 p.m. July 4.

Salute to America Concert: Free concert and firework show honoring veterans and armed forces. Tobay Beach. Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. oysterbaytown.com. 7:30 p.m. July 9.