The A-List: Top Estheticians On Long Island in 2024

Skin and hair care is important, and you shouldn’t settle for anything but the best. Here are the top estheticians on Long Island!

Beautyville Medspa

Address: 394 Woodbury Rd., Hicksville, welcometobeautyville.com

Specialty: Body contouring, hydrafacials, microdermabrasion.

About: Hicksville’s BeautyVille boasts cutting-edge technology and a passionate team to deliver top-tier results in laser hair removal and aesthetics. They prioritize personalized service and exceptional care, ensuring that you feel confident and worry-free throughout your journey.

Borealis Dermatology

Address: 175 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, borealisderm.com

Specialty: Medical dermatology, aesthetic services, surgical dermatology, medispa services.

About: Borealis Dermatology prioritizes patient comfort and comprehensive care. Led by Dr. Navin Arora’s vision, their team offers medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services on Long Island and in the greater New York area.

Drew Patrick Spa

Address: 128 W. Main St., Bay Shore, drewpatrickspa.com

Specialty: Micropeels, hot stone massages, Pilates classes, medical spa.

About: Drew Patrick offers a full menu of spa services including facials, massages, and body treatments. Their estheticians are experienced in a variety of treatments and can help you achieve your skincare goals.

East Wind Spa

Address: 5720 Rt. 25A, Wading River, eastwindlongisland.com/spa

Specialty: Vitamin hydration wraps, sea mud wraps, back acne treatments.

About: This luxurious spa offers facial and body treatments in a relaxing atmosphere. Their estheticians are highly trained and can customize a treatment plan to meet your specific needs.

Eden Total Skin Care

Address: 28 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, edentotalskincare.com

Specialty: Facials, laser therapy, exfoliators, massages, waxing, eyelashes and lashes.

About: This med spa features facials, peels, microneedling, Botox, and laser treatments. They were voted Best Facials on Long Island in 2023 by Best of Long Island.

Este Medical Group

Address: 1325 Franklin Ave. Suite 150, Garden City, estemedicalspa.com

Specialty: Hair loss and transplants, acne, skin pigmentation, chemical peels, LED light therapy.

About: Este Medical Group isn’t your average medical spa. They prioritize exceptional service, cutting-edge treatments, and celebrating your unique beauty in a welcoming and ethical environment. Their award-winning team of experts offers personalized care to help you achieve your aesthetic goals and boost your confidence.

Flawless Skin Aesthetics

Address: 115 Mark Tree Rd., Centereach, flawlessskinaesthetics.com

Specialty: Hydrafacials, revepeels, plasma pen, Botox, acne boot camp.

Founder Lauren Hipp is a certified acne specialist with a background in nursing. Her practice focuses on creating customized skin health plans to address your unique concerns. They offer a variety of facials, peels, and microneedling treatments.

Glowinskin Esthetics

Address: 320 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff, glowinskinesthetics.com

Specialty: Facials, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, skin tightening, laser hair removal.

About: Consistently voted Best Skin Care on Long Island by Best of Long Island, Glowinskin Esthetics is owned by Jamie Glowinski, a licensed aesthetician and laser technician with over 20 years of experience. She offers a variety of services including facials, laser hair removal, and waxing.

Long Island Esthetics

Address: 4230 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, longislandesthetics.com

Specialty: Laser hair removal, waxing, brows, lashes, makeup and skincare.

About: Long Island Esthetics offers a variety of hair removal, facial, and skincare services in a welcoming environment. They go beyond basic treatments, providing personalized plans and education to help you achieve your best skin.

Vickie Shiels Skin Studio

Address: 153 Main St., Roslyn, vsskinstudio.com

Specialty: Facials, face and hair treatments; procell hair therapy.

About: Vickie Shiels Skin Studio uses high-tech treatments and top-of-the-line products to create personalized experiences that help you achieve healthy, radiant skin. Whether you’re looking for facial or anti-aging solutions, they have minimally invasive options for maximum results.

Compiled by Lily Cohen