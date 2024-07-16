Nassau County, North Hempstead Officials Announce Increased Patrols To Combat Reckless Boating

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena called on the county to provide additional patrols to ensure boating safety in the town this summer.

With summer kicking into high gear, Nassau County and Town of North Hempstead officials are ramping up police presence to combat reckless boating – particularly with regard to people driving smaller watercraft such as Jet Skis and Sea-Doos.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told reporters that it was standard summer procedure, and that increased police presence on the water has seen a reduction in boating-related accidents and injuries in recent years. The start of the increased patrols, according to the executive, was the 2019 death of 18-year-old Caitlin McDonald, who was killed when her Jet Ski collided with a speedboat in Baldwin Harbor. The driver of the speedboat, Christopher Palma, was indicted for manslaughter and other charges relating to the accident.

“In 2020, we had six accidents, five injuries,” Blakeman said. “In 2021 three accidents, two injuries. 2022, the same three accidents, two injuries. 2023, three accidents, no injuries. So as you can see, our increased enforcement is making a material effect on the fact that we are bringing down accidents and that we are stopping the injuries that occur when these accidents happen.”

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said she had requested county support on this particular issue due to the number of complaints received in recent weeks, although Blakeman added that there have also been boating safety-related complaints on the South Shore as well.

“Long Island has about 90,000 registered boat owners, many of them right here in North Hempstead,” DeSena said. “If people are being reckless, endangering our loved ones, or even just harassing and menacing our boat owners and our people who live along the shoreline that is unacceptable. We cannot and will not allow our residents to be robbed of one of life’s simple pleasures, to enjoy their backyards and our beautiful waterways.”

The increased patrols include a heightened presence of Nassau County Police’s Marine Division, as well as police helicopters – which double as shark surveillance.

“There has been some shark sightings close to Nassau County,” Blakeman said. “We’re very vigilant. I’m happy to report that the last three days, I have personally tested the ocean waters and I can tell you from going in that they are safe.”

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder reminded people that similar laws exist for operating a boat or other watercraft as they do for operating a car – with some unique aspects designed to keep boaters safe.

“You must be 14 years or older to operate a Jet Ski, and everybody that operates that Jet Ski must have attended a boating safety class and get a certificate,” Ryder said. “You can only operate during the day – you cannot drive a Jet Ski at night. You have to stay 500 feet from designated swimming areas, and 100 feet or more from the shore if you’re operating at more than five miles an hour. Personal watercraft operators are required to wear a lifejacket regardless of the age. You cannot swerve in and out behind the boats are obviously trying to pick up that speed and jump those waves. You can only carry the amount of persons that are recommended by the manufacturer. You must have personal floatation device, fire extinguisher, a sound device like a horn or a horn that you carry with you to distress or distress fled, and you must have flares.”

Ryder added that NCPD has issued over 100 summonses in the past two weeks – nearly half of all the summonses issued last year.

“We got no problem seizing the Jet Skis of those that are not following the rules in Nassau County,” Ryder added.