Long Island Artist Solo Exhibition at Jericho Public Library

Artist Joan Kim Suzuki’s solo exhibition will be showing at Jericho Public Library for the month of July. Her colorful paintings are a modern interpretation of traditional Korean folk art. This show is inspired by her most memorable Korean folktale from her childhood, “The Tale of Shimcheong”, a story full of tragedy, magic, and love. The artist hopes that her work will inspire the crowds of children that come into the library during the summer.

“I especially would love the Asian-American community to see that there is a space for our culture at such a great public library. I would love for the children and their parents to see my work and be proud of our heritage. I grew up here, so it means a lot to me that my work is displayed here. I felt like I never belonged in this community when I was growing up. So, I would like other Asian-American children to see what I’m doing and feel like there is a place for them.” says Joan Kim Suzuki. Her exhibition will be displayed at the library until July 30, 2024.

https://www.marichanartstudio.com/