Westbury Arts 2024 Free Summer Concert Series

The Westbury Arts Free Summer Concert Series is held every Wednesdays through August 31 in the Piazza Ernesto Strada on the corner of Post and Maple Avenues in Westbury.



All concerts begin at 7:00 PM. The next performance in the series features REEB! (Real East End Brass), sponsored by Vanguard Benefits, on July 31; Aqua Cherry on August 7; Deep Pockets on August 14; Time Passages, sponsored by Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors, on August 21; and Sabori, the Salsa and Latin Jazz Band on August 28.

Westbury Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to delivering arts and cultural programs that connect, educate, and inspire the community. Westbury Arts programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information about Westbury Arts or the Free Summer Concert Series visit westburyarts.org.