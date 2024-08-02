Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

Scene & Seen

Long Island Junior Firefighters Receive Training at 9th Annual Camp Fahrenheit 516

Firefighters
Junior Firefighters Performing Hose Training
Elijah Croom

This past summer, while many teens were soaking up the sun at the beach or pool, nearly 50 young aspiring firefighters from across Nassau and Suffolk counties spent a week honing their skills at Camp Fahrenheit 516.

The camp, which ran from July 22 to July 26, was organized by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) and aimed to prepare the next generation of volunteer firefighters.

Firefighters
Elijah Croom

Over the course of five days, these teenagers, known as ‘Juniors’ and ‘Explorers,’ participated in intensive firefighting training at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy. The program included a variety of challenging courses, such as search and rescue, emergency evacuation procedures, and live-fire exercises, designed to build their confidence and skills.

“Camp Fahrenheit 516” was established in 2015 through the efforts of the Nassau County Junior Firefighter Association (NCJFA) Board of Directors, and the Nassau County Fire Service Academy staff.

Firefighters

About the Author

Michael Malaszczyk

Michael Malaszczyk is the Digital Editor of the Long Island Press.

