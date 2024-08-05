Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Scene & Seen

Blue Point Brewpub in Patchogue Hosts United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural Event

By Posted on
United
Robert Suarez, Thalia Olaya, Theresa Regbante, CEO of United Way Long Island, Lauren Grasso, Angela Fioretti & Justin Merk
Ed Shin

United Way of Long Island’s Young Professionals Network hosted their inaugural event at Blue Point Brewpub in Patchogue on Thursday, August 1, 2024. 

The Young Professionals Network began the event with messages of sincere gratitude to the nearly 200 attendees raising more than $20,000 benefitting the United Way of Long Island’s Stuff-A-Bus program. The program provides school supplies to elementary school children and ensures they have access to the necessary tools for academic success regardless of their economic status. The Young Professionals Network invited a few children who excitedly accepted new backpacks filled with supplies as the academic year approaches. 

The Networking Event included a donation collection, raffles, and a double-elimination Cornhole Tournament. The thirty-two teams involved in the tournament faced off over the course of the evening, with the winning team taking home a cash prize. Thank you to the community, supporters, and all sponsors including Title Sponsor, Bulovas Restorations Inc., Platinum Plus Sponsor, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, and Platinum Sponsor, Mosquito Guido. 

United
United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural EventEd Shin
United
United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural EventEd Shin
United
United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural EventEd Shin
United
United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural EventEd Shin
United
United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural EventEd Shin
United
United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural EventEd Shin
United
Brendan Goodrich, Louis Plumitallo, Giancarlo D’andraia & Nick Nappi from Mosquito GuidoEd Shin
United
Cheri Ann Rougier & Marcela Van TasselEd Shin
United
Lauren GrassoEd Shin
United
Sean O’Brien, Joanne Gagliardi & Jadon FloresEd Shin
United
Thalia Olaya & Theresa RegbanteEd Shin
United
Justin Merk & Matt PostEd Shin
United
Jessica Pandeles, Jenn Ruiz & Chelsea de LeonEd Shin
United
Robert Suarez, Thalia Olaya, Suffolk County Regional Representative for NYS Governor Kathy Hochul & Jose AvilaEd Shin
United
Taylor Scibilia & Jonathan Fuller from Techworks Consulting, Inc.Ed Shin

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites