Blue Point Brewpub in Patchogue Hosts United Ways’ Young Professionals Network Inaugural Event

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

United Way of Long Island’s Young Professionals Network hosted their inaugural event at Blue Point Brewpub in Patchogue on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The Young Professionals Network began the event with messages of sincere gratitude to the nearly 200 attendees raising more than $20,000 benefitting the United Way of Long Island’s Stuff-A-Bus program. The program provides school supplies to elementary school children and ensures they have access to the necessary tools for academic success regardless of their economic status. The Young Professionals Network invited a few children who excitedly accepted new backpacks filled with supplies as the academic year approaches.

The Networking Event included a donation collection, raffles, and a double-elimination Cornhole Tournament. The thirty-two teams involved in the tournament faced off over the course of the evening, with the winning team taking home a cash prize. Thank you to the community, supporters, and all sponsors including Title Sponsor, Bulovas Restorations Inc., Platinum Plus Sponsor, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, and Platinum Sponsor, Mosquito Guido.