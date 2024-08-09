The Real Dog Days of Summer: Animals For Adoption on Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Consider this: According to Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, if 6% more people adopted pets instead of buying them, the killing of cats and dogs in US shelters could end.

Let’s work together to clear the shelters. Start by adopting anyone (or more) of these adorable adoptables today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

2-year-old Mint needed a fresh start after surviving her formative time on the streets. She arrived as an overly stressed momma in need of a break from her formerly chaotic lifestyle. Once her duties to her kittens were complete, she was welcomed into a quiet space to offer her the time she needed to observe her feline friends relating to humans. This tenderhearted lady watched them frolicking near her cozy spots and has—to everyone’s delight—begun to venture from her safety zones into the fray of friendships. Mint’s progress has been a slow, thoughtful one, and she’s seeking adults experienced with nurturing fearful friends into a circle of trust and security. Armed with treats and gentle purrsuasion, you can look forward to a slow but steady expression of gratitude from this gentle lady.

*Double Adoption* 9-month-olds Purdue and Swatara were locally rescued this past winter and had a lot to learn about trusting life inside among humans. Time, patience, treats, repeat! That’s been the key to fully winning them over. You’ll find these brothers just can’t resist a good treat party and have learned that ear rubs are a fabulous thing! Have you had experience with nurturing shy kittens into trusting love nuggets? A family with understanding older kids (8-years & up) is all that’s missing from their happily ever after.

Magpie’s rescuers discovered her walking in endless circles in the trailer park where she’d been abandoned, a plight too many cats have experienced in Upstate New York. Thanks to Animal League America’s partnership with North Country Initiative team in Glen Falls, this lucky 6-year-old girl’s spiraling came to an end upon her arrival at their Pet Health Centers in Port Washington. After a thorough exam to figure out what was causing her balance issues, veterinarians discovered she’d been enduring the pain of ruptured eardrums. Magpie needed surgery on both ears. While this may seem daunting to potential adopters, their Help Me Heal program provided the funding for the procedures, and her future family will encounter at-cost medical care through their Pet Health Centers for any future issues related to her surgery and/or head tilt. Magpie has made it clear she wants to rule the hearts of her family, so a home as the only pet will make her happiest. The most remarkable part of Magpie’s story is how, with medical interventions behind her, she’s enjoying an unparalleled joy for life, relishing all the wonders she missed while in pain and fending for herself outdoors. Catnip, toys, and cuddles are new and welcomed experiences for her. When you meet her, you only see her happy future; her fretful past is long behind her!

Look into 4-year-old Lassie’s bright, beautiful eyes and you can’t help but see a future for you together. This genteel girl traveled from North Carolina, brimming with hope that the journey would be worth it, and we’ve assured her she’s only moments away from gazing into the eyes of her furever soulmate. Lassie loves to soak up all the attention for herself, so if you’re looking to love only one little lady, she’s the one for you!

Ruby is an adorable, 9-month-old Hound mix rescued from Arkansas. What stands out most about Ruby is her bubbly personality. She is a very outgoing girl and is always excited to meet new people who she hopes to turn into friends. She’s looking for a household with experienced dog-owners who can continue to teach her how to be the best family member she can be!

Nora is a 15-month-old Labrador/Terrier mix rescued from Georgia. This southern belle has a lot of energy and is looking for an active adopter to take her on outdoor adventures. Nora loves to play a good game of fetch with her favorite humans. If Nora is the girl for you, lace up your sneakers and run on over to our Port Washington campus to meet your new adventure buddy!

Yuki is a beautiful 1 ½-year-old Cattle dog mix rescued from Louisiana who is ready for anything. An active girl, Yuki loves a good game of fetch, and long walks in the great outdoors. Yuki prefers to be the only pet so she can have all the attention to herself!

Curly is a handsome, 4-year-old Hound/Collie mix from Tennessee who is looking to join a pack of his own. He enjoys spending time in our dog park exploring every smell. He especially loves receiving a good ear scratch and pets from his friends. He’d do best in a home with a fenced-in yard and quieter neighborhood.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Hopper is always ready to purr looking for someone or something to play with. This sweet kitten has an easy-going personality that will shine with every bit of attention he seeks. Running, chasing and playing with his siblings, which are part of a large litter that TLC has rescued, is his favorite time of day. There isn’t a cat toy that he doesn’t enjoy and he loves everyone.

Moo has the cutest meow that sounds like a baby cow, that’s how he got his name! This adorable kitten is so full of life he may be the tiniest of the litter but has lots of energy. Moo enjoys being held and getting lots of love from you, as he purr as soon as you pick him up. He starts out a bit shy but gets over it very quickly when you take out a toy, as he’s always ready to play. Moo is part of a large litter of kittens, but you can’t help but notice him because of his sweet and easy-going personality. Let’s find this love bug the best home.

To adopt Hopper or Moo, complete an adoption application here: https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Senior Alert* Charming Chester is a domestic short-haired fella, estimated to be about fourteen years young, adorning a stunning all-black coat. This sweet boy fell upon hard times when his beloved human father fell too ill to care for himself. Despite this heartbreaking turn of events, Chester still has a tremendous amount of joy and happiness to share and deserves a second chance to find his forever home.

It’s clear this boy was showered with love, as Chester is incredibly outgoing and always eager to greet new friends. It is nearly impossible to resist his charming nature when he looks up at you with his gorgeous, green gemstone eyes. This gentleman has an amazing personality that will captivate any cat-loving human. He is happy, healthy and would make a wonderful addition to one lucky family’s heart and home.

Chester was previously accustomed to being an indoor/outdoor cat. As such, he will require a home that will commit to keeping him strictly inside. He would do well in most homes including those with kids and likely other pets. If you are interested in meeting Chester, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!