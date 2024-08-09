The Ultimate End-of-Summer Haul: From Buzzy Hair Launches To Nostalgic Chocolate

It may feel like summer is just getting into full swing, but before we know it, Labor Day and back to school will be upon us, so let’s celebrate with a few last hurrahs.

Keep reading for a look at some of the most buzzed-about fashion, beauty and lifestyle picks.

The talk about town might be “ men’s status sneakers ” from the likes of Tom Ford and Hermes, but the real truth is, there’s no need to shell out $1,000-plus. APL has been the sneaker of choice for trendsetting men (shop a curated selection at Mur-Lee’s in Lynbrook), women and even children.Their newest silhouette, Nostalgia ’87 , is the perfect style to take us into fall. We’re also into the red/white/blue color scheme collection in light of Labor Day coming up – matching for the whole family to show some USA pride… beyond adorable!

Now you can shop Carbon38 IRL in Southampton at athleisure mecca Bandier – and trust us, you’ll want to. No longer is the brand just a go-to for workout wear. They have a ton of styles that combine the comfort of activewear with the design and style savvy of runway-worthy ready-to-wear. We ordered their High-Waisted Scuba Pant literally in every available color and are currently living in them day-to-night.

Fads like Halo Top may come and go, but Carvel is forever – in fact the brand has been celebrating its 90th birthday at shops all across Long Island this summer with the release of a new flavor: Birthday Cake. Get it as soft serve, scooped, in a shaker, as a pop, as a sundae, and the list goes on and on – but our personal fave remains the classic Cookie Puss cake .

Work off those Carvel calories at The Formula x Meredith , which has cemented its place as the buzziest workout in the Hamptons. Although it’s undeniably challenging, the hour flies by when you’re doing the zero-impact workout performed in a room with controlled heat and humidity. Given the buzz, however, it’s nearly impossible to snag a spot in the oft-sold-out classes, but no fret. If you’re looking for a last-minute-sweat sign up for a Live Stream for just $10 .

For an even, spray tan-like look without the sticker shock, checkout St. Tropez . The line, which you can snag all over Long Island at retailers like Ulta and Nordstrom, makes a wide range of tanning products including tinted body lotions and in-shower self-tanner – meaning there’s no messy residue or wasted time walking around your home naked (because, seriously, who has time for that?).

If you’re looking for swimwear that’s a vibe, checkout Hunza G at Saks Fifth Avenue. Their signature crinkle stretch fabric is eye-catching while maintaining a seasonless aesthetic, and one-size-fits-all for ease of shopping, gifting and expanding bellies.

T3 recently unveiled its biggest launch of the year – The Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler – and the buzz is legit. It took three years of R&D and it shows. This may well be the best tool for year-round bouncy curls.

With stores across Long Island (and near year-round sales and promotions), Janie and Jack is a perfect spot to go shopping for back-to-school clothing and accessories as we transition into the cooler weather – though our kids still have pieces from their Gray Malin collection on heavy rotation.

From Sephora and Ulta to Nordstrom and Macy’s, you can find Anastasia Beverly Hills products all across Long Island – and not just ones to pamper your brows. While the beauty guru may have gotten her start in the brow space, she has since expanded into a slew of other categories including swoon-worthy just-launched Beauty Balm and Blurring Serum Blush collections.

Cult candle fave Candier has just launched a sparkly (literally) new collection made with plant-based eco glitter. The candles come emblazoned with the brand’s signature humor and wit – think “Meet Me At the Spa” and “Aprés Pickleball.” They’re available at an ever-growing list of Long Island boutiques including On a Whim and White’s Apothecary.