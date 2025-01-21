The hat that everyone is talking about worn by Melania Trump

Along with the rest of the nation, I was transfixed while watching the inauguration Monday. I had attended many before, and since it was a freezing cold day, I was delighted that the ceremonies were held indoors as our First Lady, Melania Trump, made her way to the church.
I was captivated by her beautiful outfit, designed by American designer Adam Lippes, and the stunning Eric Javits hat.
As a hat enthusiast, I initiated a hat competition at the Hampton Classic in Bridgehampton, Long Island, after attending the Royal Ascot Races outside London, where every woman’s hat perfectly matches her dress. It looks like a scene straight out of My Fair Lady.
Social media was buzzing with comments about Melania’s hat—some saw it as a political statement, while others called it a showstopper! Perhaps it was both.
Just as Jackie Kennedy popularized the pillbox hat by wearing it at her husband’s inauguration, I hope this moment sparks a revival of women wearing hats again.
What a delightful touch of fun on such a serious day!