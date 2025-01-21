The hat that everyone is talking about worn by Melania Trump

Washington , DC – January 20: Barron Trump and Melania Trump arrive for the 60th inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump became the 47th president of the United States in a rare indoor inauguration ceremony. The parade was also moved inside Capitol One Arena due to weather. Ricky Carioti/Pool via REUTERS

Along with the rest of the nation, I was transfixed while watching the inauguration Monday. I had attended many before, and since it was a freezing cold day, I was delighted that the ceremonies were held indoors as our First Lady, Melania Trump, made her way to the church.

I was captivated by her beautiful outfit, designed by American designer Adam Lippes, and the stunning Eric Javits hat.

As a hat enthusiast, I initiated a hat competition at the Hampton Classic in Bridgehampton, Long Island, after attending the Royal Ascot Races outside London, where every woman’s hat perfectly matches her dress. It looks like a scene straight out of My Fair Lady.

Social media was buzzing with comments about Melania’s hat—some saw it as a political statement, while others called it a showstopper! Perhaps it was both.

Just as Jackie Kennedy popularized the pillbox hat by wearing it at her husband’s inauguration, I hope this moment sparks a revival of women wearing hats again.

What a delightful touch of fun on such a serious day!