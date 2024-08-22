Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

LONG ISLAND FEAST FEST

With over 20 food trucks offering a variety of different foods, the Long Island Feast Fest will be returning to Museum Row. Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, cradleofaviation.org, $13.62. 12 p.m. Aug. 24.

JESUS AGUAJE RAMOS

Join in a night of Latin music with Jesus Ramos and his Buena Vista Orchestra, performing live. Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, champbaldhill.com, $20.60-$75.25. 3 p.m. Aug. 25.

JOE PIKET & THE STORM

Acclaimed Long Island piano entertainer Joe Piket and his band The Storm are kicking off a new concert season with their original music and impressive collaborations. Don’t miss their high-energy performance. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org, Free. 3 p.m. Aug. 25.

SUMMERFEST

Lil Sammy & The Funked-Up Daddies Allstar Band Returns to John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell At Sunset Park with special guests Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org, Free, 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

PALM TREES AND SUMMER BREEZES

Join Patchogue Theatre for some fun in the sun at the Palm Trees and Summer Breezes Event, with a buffet dinner, free music and raffle prizes. The event will be a fundraiser for the Act Out Theatre program at the Patchogue Theatre, so your ticket will also help fund local performances. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $78. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

AVRIL LAVIGNE + SIMPLE PLAN & GIRLFRIENDS

Avril Lavigne is set to ignite the stage with her “The Greatest Hits Tour,” featuring beloved classics like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” Accompanied by pop-punk icons Simple Plan and Girlfriends, this tour promises a thrilling celebration of Lavigne’s enduring legacy in the music scene. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com, $89.79+ 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

LITTLE FEAT

This Southern rock band has had a musical history of over 50 years. Though they’ve faced ups and downs, they continue to impress audiences with their innovative sound and elite musicianship. Join them as they continue their legacy with their Can’t Be Satisfied Tour. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $79-$434.50. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

The Week Ahead

PALM TREES AND SUMMER BREEZES

Join Patchogue Theatre for some fun in the sun at the Palm Trees and Summer Breezes Event, with a buffet dinner, free music and raffle prizes. The event will be a fundraiser for the Act Out Theatre program at the Patchogue Theatre, so your ticket will also help fund local performances. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $78. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

AVRIL LAVIGNE + SIMPLE PLAN & GIRLFRIENDS

Avril Lavigne is set to ignite the stage with her “The Greatest Hits Tour,” featuring beloved classics like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” Accompanied by pop-punk icons Simple Plan and Girlfriends, this tour promises a thrilling celebration of Lavigne’s enduring legacy in the music scene. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com, $89.79+ 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

LITTLE FEAT

This Southern rock band has had a musical history of over 50 years. Though they’ve faced ups and downs, they continue to impress audiences with their innovative sound and elite musicianship. Join them as they continue their legacy with their Can’t Be Satisfied Tour. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org, $79-$434.50. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

SEE ALSO: Your Guide To Jones Beach Concerts For 2024