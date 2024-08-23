State Declares Disaster Emergency in Suffolk County Following Record Rainfall

In the storm that hit Suffolk County on Aug. 18 and 19, a dam was destroyed at Stump Pond in Smithtown, effectively draining much of the pond. (Courtesy Office of Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine)

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a disaster emergency for Suffolk County after record rainfall on August 18-19 caused severe flooding, road damage, and the breach of two dams.

The declaration enables state resources to support recovery efforts and allows the governor to request a federal emergency declaration from the president.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that impacted residents and municipalities are able to rebuild after this devastating flooding event,” Hochul said. “Protecting New Yorkers is my top priority, and I am committed to supporting Long Island throughout the recovery process.”

Mill Pond in Stony Brook and Blydenburgh Park’s Stump Pond in Smithtown saw damage to dams, essentially draining the ponds.

Grants of up to $50,000 will be available to eligible homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk counties for health and safety-related repairs not covered by insurance. The grants are part of an emergency repair program launched by New York Homes and Community Renewal.

Additionally, damage assessment is ongoing to determine the state’s ability to request further federal disaster relief resources.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) will offer in-person assistance and extend hotline hours to help residents and business owners with insurance-related questions. DFS staff will be deployed to affected communities starting August 27 at Stony Brook University.

The heavy rainfall caused widespread flash flooding, resulting in road closures, structural damage, and multiple evacuations. Over 2,000 residents and business owners experienced flood damage, and Stony Brook University had to cancel move-in day due to infrastructure damage. The National Weather Service declared the first-ever flash flood emergency for Suffolk County during the storm.

