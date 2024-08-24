Quantcast
Featured News

Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Outdoor Concerts, Building Projects, And More

Carcass and Deafheaven destroy The Emporium on Nov. 20! (Photo: Christopher Twarowski / Long Island Press)

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Outdoor Concerts In Nassau County For August 2024

Summer is not over yet! Here are remaining outdoor concerts in Nassau County for August.

Billion-dollar Building Babies: Projects Set to Redefine Nassau and Suffolk Counties

Nassau and Suffolk counties are the site of a bevy of multibillion-dollar projects that collectively could move the region toward a future with improved infrastructure, world-class technology, sewers replacing many cesspools, and developments that would help define the region for decades.

A powerful storm swept through Suffolk County, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and prompting immediate action from local and state officials.

It may soon be illegal to wear a mask anywhere in New York State — not just Nassau County.

He was finally honest about being dishonest.

