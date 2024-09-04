Top Workplaces 2024: Long Island’s Top 11 Mid-size Businesses

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

EXIT REALTY ACHIEVE

EXIT Realty Achieve, headquartered in Smithtown, has been transforming the real estate landscape since its establishment in 2010. With a firm commitment to agent empowerment and community impact, EXIT Realty Achieve fosters a culture of collaboration and continuous learning. Their 150 local and global employees benefit from unparalleled training and support, ensuring that it delivers exceptional service to clients every time. Committed to growth, EXIT Realty Achieve envisions expanding its footprint across Long Island, offering agents the tools, technology, and supportive culture necessary for success. Their mission is rooted in service and leadership, aiming to create a safe and supportive environment where agents thrive, ultimately helping clients achieve their dreams of home ownership. For more information, visit exitrealtyachieve.com.

USDAN SUMMER CAMP FOR ARTS

Usdan is a nonprofit educational institution devoted to nurturing young artists’ creative potential. Founded in 1968 and nestled in Wheatley Heights, Usdan’s sprawling 140-acre campus welcomes children and teenagers from Long Island and New York City each summer. Led by professional teachers and artists across various disciplines, including visual arts, performing arts, and literature, Usdan encourages artistic exploration and personal growth. Rooted in Jewish values and a commitment to inclusivity, Usdan fosters an environment where campers can develop independence, build friendships, and explore nature alongside their artistic pursuits. Discover more about Usdan’s summer experiences at usdan.org.

POSILLICO

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Farmingdale, Posillico is a premier heavy civil contractor serving the New York metropolitan area. Specializing in diverse projects including bridge and highway construction, wastewater treatment, and environmental remediation, Posillico boasts annual sales exceeding $650 million. With two locations on Long Island and a workforce of 310 employees, Posillico excels in delivering seamless, cost-effective solutions to complex construction challenges. Committed to community support through the Posillico Foundation and employee volunteerism, the company also prioritizes employee development with extensive training and scholarship programs. Posillico’s dedication to excellence and innovation underscores its leadership in the construction industry. Learn more at posillicoinc.com.

GRASSI

Grassi is a prominent player in the field of certified public accountants and consultants. Ranked as the 64th largest firm nationwide, Grassi was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Jericho. Specializing in advisory, tax, and accounting services, Grassi serves diverse sectors including construction, healthcare, and financial services. With offices spanning New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Florida, Grassi provides tailored solutions that drive client success across the East Coast and beyond. The firm emphasizes community support through initiatives like Firm Day and extensive volunteer efforts, particularly during crises like the Covid-19 pandemic. Grassi fosters a dynamic workplace with comprehensive benefits, flexible work arrangements, and a commitment to professional growth and inclusivity. Learn more at grassicpas.com.

CENTER FOR WEALTH PRESERVATION

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Syosset, the Center for Wealth Preservation is dedicated to guiding clients through all aspects of their financial journeys. Specializing in comprehensive and personalized financial services, it is committed to excellence and has earned a strong reputation in its industry. Its mission is to foster financial stability and security for each client, empowering them with confidence, choices, and freedom throughout their lives. Recently, it proudly participated in the 2021 Long Island Heart Walk, raising over $23,000 for critical research and education programs. Learn more about how the center supports the community and clients at cwpmetro.com.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) stands as a stalwart in real estate investment, dedicated to empowering multifamily and commercial real estate clients nationwide. Known for fostering enduring partnerships rather than mere transactions, Arbor offers tailored financial solutions that span short- and long-term needs. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Uniondale, Arbor is guided by Chairman and CEO Ivan Kaufman, a Long Island native. Arbor’s commitment to community shines through initiatives like softball tournaments and corporate challenges, and with over $18.9 billion in assets, Arbor continues to shape the landscape, supporting workforce housing and enhancing local properties with a unique legacy of gifting trees to new homeowners. Explore more at arbor.com.

CENTRAL NASSAU GUIDANCE & COUNSELING SERVICES

Central Nassau Guidance & Counseling Services (CN Guidance) is a nonprofit in Hauppauge focusing on behavioral health across Long Island. With over 50 years of expertise, CN Guidance provides essential mental health and substance use treatment services to over 25,000 individuals annually. Serving economically disadvantaged communities, CN Guidance operates two locations and utilizes mobile units to ensure widespread access. Notably, CN Guidance leads initiatives like Mental Health First Aid and NARCAN training, supporting community health and safety. Through compassionate care and strategic partnerships, CN Guidance continues to innovate, recently launching youth-focused programs to address critical community needs. Discover more at centralnassau.org.

DESIGNATRONICS INC.

Designatronics is a leading player in the medical devices and products sector, specializing in manufacturing and distributing high-quality mechanical components and engineered solutions. With a commitment to precision and reliability, Designatronics caters to a diverse range of industries, solving complex challenges in automation, motion control, and vibration management. Proudly operating from its state-of-the-art facility in Hicksville since 2017, Designatronics fosters a supportive work environment with comprehensive benefits, including competitive salaries, full medical coverage, and opportunities for professional growth through tuition reimbursement. As a pillar of the community, Designatronics champions diversity and inclusion while maintaining its reputation for excellence and ethical business practices. Explore more at designatronics.com.

ROOTED HOSPITALITY GROUP

Founded in 2009 and nestled in Center Moriches, Rooted Hospitality Group (RHG) has blossomed into a premier force in Long Island’s restaurant scene. Established by David and Rachel Hersh, RHG sets itself apart with a heartfelt commitment to hospitality, exceptional culinary experiences, and servant leadership. With a portfolio that includes beloved establishments like RUMBA, Cowfish, and Flora, RHG prides itself on delivering unparalleled guest satisfaction and warmth. Beyond dining, RHG extends its influence through consulting services, offering tailored solutions that elevate the hospitality industry. Committed to community enrichment, RHG actively supports local and global initiatives, embodying their belief that hospitality extends beyond the dining table. Discover more at rootedhg.com.

SUNRISE CREDIT SERVICES

Sunrise Credit Services is a family-owned and -operated accounts receivable management agency based in Melville. Their commitment to excellence is rooted in training, service, and client dedication. Since 1974, they’ve prioritized trust and integrity in every client interaction. Known for its ethical approach, Sunrise Credit Services ensures brands’ integrity is safeguarded with every communication. Their seasoned team, boasting industry-leading expertise, delivers unparalleled service in regard to reputation protection. Backed by cutting-edge technology, they continue to lead as one of the nation’s premier collection agencies. More information can be found at sunrisecreditservices.com.

EMPRO INSURANCE

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Roslyn, EmPRO Insurance stands as a stalwart in specialty insurance for medical professionals. Dedicated to safeguarding the healthcare community, EmPRO provides tailored liability products and proactive risk management services. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and aggressive claims defense ensures that policyholders feel secure and supported. With a focus on patient safety and wellness, EmPRO offers educational programs that empower healthcare professionals. Committed to excellence and compassion, EmPRO fosters a collaborative culture where every team member’s contributions are valued. Discover more about their comprehensive insurance solutions at myempro.com.