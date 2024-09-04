Top Workplaces 2024: Long Island’s Top 27 Small Businesses

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

EXIT REALTY ISLAND ELITE

Located in Port Jefferson Station, EXIT Realty Elite has been disrupting the real estate industry since 1996, focusing on human potential and exceptional consumer experiences. Their unique business model supports associates and clients with dedication and market expertise. The Spirit of EXIT Charitable Program allocates a portion of transaction fees to local charities, distributing over $7 million to date. This program supports medical research, veterans, food banks, shelters, and more. Tami Bonnell, co-chair, emphasizes the company’s commitment to community and giving back. With offices across the U.S. and Canada, EXIT Realty ensures a superior, empathetic approach to real estate transactions. Their agents, well-trained and equipped, serve as trusted advisors, guiding clients through every step of buying, selling, or investing in real estate. EXIT Realty’s marketing savvy, superior resources, and in-depth market knowledge guarantee a seamless experience, aiming to fulfill every client’s real estate dreams. Fore more information visit exitrealtyislandelite.com

EVERO

eVero is revolutionizing the care of individuals with developmental disabilities (I/DD) by empowering both caregivers and those they support through a comprehensive, user-friendly software platform. This platform creates a connected ecosystem for I/DD provider agencies, fiscal intermediaries, support brokers, and families, optimizing workflows and enhancing transparency and productivity. eVero’s services include managing electronic health records, medicaid billing, and electronic visit verification. Their dynamic and diverse team is committed to community service, holding events and workshops to empower individuals. eVero’s leadership fosters an innovative and collaborative environment, ensuring the best care through continual software innovation and support. Their platform integrates powerful system capabilities, providing real-time collaboration and comprehensive reporting to ensure optimal care outcomes. Compliant with HIPAA and HITECH, eVero’s paperless solution promotes seamless communication and decision-making within the care team, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals with I/DD. For more information visit evero.com.

ATLAS ASPHALT

Atlas Asphalt is a trusted provider of top-quality driveway construction services in Suffolk and Nassau counties. With decades of experience, they specialize in asphalt, paver, and concrete driveways, offering a range of options to enhance curb appeal and functionality. Atlas Asphalt’s meticulous approach ensures durable asphalt driveways through expert site preparation and high-quality materials. Paver driveways offer versatility and aesthetic appeal, while concrete driveways provide unmatched strength and low maintenance. Atlas Asphalt also offers seal coating, crack sealing, and repairs to maintain the durability and appearance of driveways, using exclusive Velvetop sealcoat for optimal protection and longevity. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction makes them a leader in driveway construction and maintenance. For more information visit atlasasphaltandsons.com

BLUE OCEAN

Blue Ocean is dedicated to transforming lives through financial empowerment. As a MassMutual firm, its team of 150 financial professionals offers a wide array of tailored financial products and services. Blue Ocean prioritizes financial education, using cutting-edge technology to enhance client relationships, and promotes diversity to reflect community values. It conducts engaging workshops across the tri-state area, both in-person and via Zoom, along with lunch and learn programs for corporate employees. Their holistic approach supports individuals, business owners, and employers with customized solutions designed for every stage of life. By fostering a profound commitment to financial well-being, Blue Ocean empowers clients to make informed decisions, achieve their dreams, and protect their loved ones. This dedication underscores Blue Ocean’s role not just as a financial service provider, but as a trusted partner in their clients’ journeys toward financial security and prosperity. For more information visit blueocean.us.com

A+ TECHNOLOGY AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC.

A+ Technology & Security Solutions excels in delivering comprehensive security solutions designed for the future. With over 30 years of expertise, A+ specializes in “technology convergence,” integrating network capabilities to enhance security systems beyond traditional boundaries. Renowned nationally for their excellence in school safety and “safe city” initiatives, A+ ensures peace of mind through open-standards solutions, avoiding costly proprietary system pitfalls and allowing flexible scalability over time. Their commitment to the lowest total cost of ownership ensures enduring value, crucial for public sector procurement ease through various state contracts. Serving diverse industries including K-12 schools, higher education, law enforcement, government, and commercial sectors, A+ tailors solutions to meet unique performance needs, timelines, and budgets. Headquartered in Bay Shore, A+ invites exploration of their 18,000 square foot Product Showcase and Headquarters, demonstrating firsthand the innovative security solutions shaping a safer tomorrow.

LARRY JANESKY’S HEALTHY BASEMENT SYSTEMS

Healthy Basement Systems, recognized as a leader in home environment improvement, is committed to ensuring healthy living spaces through expert basement and crawl space waterproofing solutions. As the Long Island dealer for Basement Systems International, part of a global network of top contractors in moisture control and waterproofing, the company brings unparalleled expertise to every project. Led by Larry Janesky, a renowned entrepreneur and inventor with 29 patents, and General Manager Marc Tannenbaum, with over 17 years of experience in residential home improvement, Healthy Basement Systems combines innovation with customer-focused solutions. Their dedication to educating homeowners about waterproofing processes underscores their mission to create healthier homes. Whether addressing basement moisture issues or enhancing crawl space conditions, Healthy Basement Systems delivers trusted results, making them a preferred choice for those seeking reliable, effective home improvement solutions on Long Island and beyond. For more information visit healthybasementsystems.com

NATIONAL BUSINESS CAPITAL



National Business Capital (NBC) empowers entrepreneurs to achieve business growth by strategically deploying capital to seize opportunities and maximize returns on investments. Dedicated to ensuring every entrepreneur has the confidence and resources to reach greatness, NBC leverages a robust network of over 75 lending partners. This extensive network enables NBC to secure approvals that competitors may not, offering tailored financing solutions that match client needs, not just their budgets. With NBC, entrepreneurs gain access to essential growth capital essential for transforming possibilities into profitable ventures. By prioritizing relationships and scalability, NBC stands as a reliable partner for business owners seeking strategic financial support to navigate and thrive in today’s competitive landscape. For more information visit nationalbusinesscapital.com

NAKA



NAKA, headquartered in Central Islip, is a premier minority-owned IT solutions provider across North America, specializing in assessments, cybersecurity, managed services, strategic consulting, staffing, and cloud enablement. With a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services, NAKA delivers innovative technology solutions tailored to various industry verticals. Partnering strategically with top vendors and manufacturers enhances their portfolio, benefiting clients worldwide. As a trusted IT partner, NAKA is dedicated to helping clients achieve business goals through exceptional customer service, cost-effective solutions, and a consultative approach. Their proactive 24/7/365 monitoring and support ensure robust cybersecurity measures and efficient IT infrastructure management. NAKA’s expertise in blockchain technology further secures and optimizes client environments, providing peace of mind and uninterrupted business operations. With NAKA as your Managed IT Solutions Provider, you gain access to a dedicated team of experts capable of handling all IT needs, from daily maintenance to strategic problem-solving and vendor management, ensuring seamless business continuity and technological advancement. For more information visit nakatech.com

PATHWAYS WITHIN WISDOM & WELLNESS CENTER



Smithtown-based Pathways Within is a group practice dedicated to embracing diversity among therapists, and nurturing their individual interests and passions. They integrate traditional therapy services such as personal and couples therapy with holistic approaches such as yoga and reiki energy healing. At Pathways Within, they believe in harnessing the power of Wisdom and Wellness to support their clients’ healing journeys, offering a comprehensive range of therapeutic tools tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences. For more information visit pathwayswithin.me

STASI BROTHERS ASPHALT CORP.



Stasi Brothers Asphalt Corp., a family-owned business since 1962, initially started as a landscaping company and expanded into asphalt paving, Belgium block concrete, and various forms of brickwork by 1964. Located in Westbury for over 60 years, they have consistently upheld their industry leadership by embracing state-of-the-art equipment and materials while employing top craftsmen. Their fully staffed office includes office managers, receptionists, architects, engineers, project managers, and consultants dedicated to ensuring top-quality customer service. They take pride in serving Long Island, including Oyster Bay, Hempstead, Huntington, Suffolk County, Plainview, Hicksville, and surrounding areas, delivering exceptional residential and commercial hardscaping solutions at competitive prices. For more information visit stasibrothers.com

PEERLESS ELECTRONICS

Peerless Electronics ensures every order guarantees authentic, manufacturer-produced products as an authorized distributor. With decades of industry expertise, Peerless offers over 50 services, including custom-tailored technical support, ensuring quick turnaround to streamline operations and reduce costs. Specializing in connector/cable assemblies, heat shrink tubing/splices, switch assemblies, MIL-qualified soldering, and more, Peerless prioritizes customization, quality, and superior service. Their Value-Added (VA) Experience enhances supply chain efficiency, empowering businesses to optimize workforce allocation and maintain seamless workflow. Whether it’s meeting stringent military standards or creating bespoke solutions like custom aluminum panels, Peerless Electronics remains committed to delivering unparalleled value and reliability to their diverse clientele. For more information visit peerlesselectronics.com

TEBBENS STEEL



Tebbens Steel, a leading Long Island steel fabrication company established in 1944, blends cutting-edge technology with a rich history of craftsmanship to deliver superior steel products. As a family-owned-and-operated business, they specialize in innovative metal fabrication solutions, serving diverse industries with precision-engineered steel components. Their team includes skilled engineers, fabricators, artisans, detailers, and project coordinators, united by a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Located in Calverton, their 6,500-square-foot fabrication shop is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to handle projects ranging from stainless steel kitchen products to high-grade bridge beams. Tebbens Steel remains at the forefront of industry advancements, ensuring efficiency and delivering high-quality, competitively priced solutions on time. Trusted for their reliability and innovation, Tebbens Steel continues to set the standard for steel fabrication excellence across Long Island and beyond. For more information visit tebbenssteelexperience.com

MIXOLOGY



Founded in 2009 by siblings Jordan Edwards (CEO) and Gabrielle Edwards (President & Head Buyer), Mixology Clothing Company is a beacon of confidence and style. With a passion for blending high-end designer pieces with affordable fashion, Mixology has grown from humble beginnings with family support to establish 15 brick-and-mortar locations and a robust online presence. Gabby Edwards’ early start in retail ignited her lifelong dedication to curating chic looks at accessible prices, making fashion empowerment accessible to all. Mixology is more than a retailer; it’s a family-driven enterprise that prioritizes personalized customer service and community. Jordan and Gabby Edwards have cultivated a culture where every customer feels supported and celebrated, whether in-store or online. This dedication has not only fueled Mixology’s growth but also solidified its reputation as a go-to destination for stylish, budget-conscious shoppers. Join the Mixology family today and discover how confidence and fashion converge in every handpicked piece. For more information visit shopmixology.com

NATIONAL CONSUMER PANEL

National Consumer Panel (NCP), a joint venture between NielsenIQ and Circana, stands as a cornerstone in delivering high-quality consumer data for actionable insights. Through meticulous panelist monitoring, effective compliance strategies, and engaging rewards programs, NCP ensures robust participation and satisfaction among members. New households receive scanning hardware or access to the NCPMobile app to transmit detailed shopping information, crucial for tracking consumer behaviors and informing strategic marketing adjustments for manufacturers and retailers. NCP’s dedicated data processing team meticulously validates, edits, and tabulates raw panel data to deliver error-free insights on time. Thorough quality control measures underpin every operation, guaranteeing reliable deliverables for specialized projects. By recruiting and rewarding a diverse sample of U.S. consumers, NCP provides comprehensive consumer data that powers the insights and solutions delivered by NielsenIQ and Circana to their respective clients. This partnership reinforces NCP’s commitment to delivering essential, actionable data that drives informed decision-making and business success in the consumer insights industry. For more information visit ncppanel.com

UNITED STATES LUGGAGE COMPANY



United States Luggage has a rich and storied history stemming from two distinct origins: the United States Trunk Co., founded in 1911 in Fall River, Massachusetts, and London Leather, established in 1940 by John Ax in New York City. John Ax’s journey from Europe with just $100 led to the founding of London Leather, where he initially crafted leather goods from scraps, gradually expanding into wooden jewelry boxes manufactured in the Far East by the early 1970s. Meanwhile, United States Trunk Co. gained renown for its trunks and duffels before pivoting to hand-carried luggage to cater to the burgeoning middle-class traveler market in the 1950s, eventually rebranding as United States Luggage. In 1970, Bernard Sadow revolutionized the industry with the invention of rolling luggage, a concept initially met with skepticism but quickly embraced by consumers worldwide. Under the leadership of Larry Krulik, who acquired United States Luggage in 1982 and later brought on Briggs & Riley in 2000, the company expanded its portfolio and reputation. Briggs & Riley’s upscale luggage, renowned for its “Simple as that” lifetime warranty, bolstered United States Luggage’s position as a leader in luxury performance luggage. In 2008, the company rebranded as Solo, targeting a younger, style-conscious demographic with a global presence in mass retailers, specialty stores, and online platforms. Today, Solo continues to thrive as one of the world’s largest brands in bags and tablet cases, embodying the company’s commitment to family values, professional excellence, and collaborative spirit. Headquartered in New York with offices across California, the United Kingdom, and China, United States Luggage maintains strong relationships with vendors, retailers, and consumers alike, driven by a legacy of innovation, quality, and customer-centric ethos. For more information visit usluggage.com

EQUASHIELD



Equashield is a pioneering medical device company dedicated to safeguarding healthcare workers from hazardous drug exposure through innovative closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) and automated compounding solutions. As a leader in the field, Equashield’s products are essential across various healthcare settings, from pharmacy compounding to nursing administration, ensuring safety during the handling and administration of hazardous drugs and vapors. Their proprietary Syringe Unit stands as a hallmark of safety, providing a fully closed system that prevents exposure to hazardous drug vapors that can escape from traditional open-backed syringes. Equashield’s commitment to advancing healthcare safety is underscored by their continuous innovation and dedication to protecting both healthcare professionals and patients. With a robust portfolio of reliable and effective solutions, Equashield remains at the forefront of enhancing safety standards in healthcare environments globally. For more information visit equashield.com

DUKAL, LLC



Dukal, LLC is a medical devices and products company headquartered in Ronkonkoma and was founded in 1991. Dukal prides itself as a pioneer in the world of medical product development and manufacturing. The company had been founded by the 2018 Sasen Leadership Award winner Gerry LoDuca, the current owner and president of the company, when he saw the opportunity to create a medical company that would create products in an affordable manner as discussed in the about section of the company’s website. Dukal boasts a large array of medical products from things you could use in your home like simple bandages, antiseptics and cleansing to more complex items for professionals like various bits of lab equipment, personal protection equipment and surgical devices such as a bone dust collector. In addition to its medical expertise Dukal also has an entire philanthropy team and supports a plethora of charity organizations which include but are not limited to the Thomas Scully Foundation, Paws of War and Camp Anchor. For more information visit dukal.com

SAIL, INC.

SAIL, Inc. is a not-for-profit human and social services organization headquartered in Baldwin and was founded in 1982. SAIL’s stated purpose is to aid those afflicted with mental illness or substance abuse by helping to open up housing opportunities to them via various programs and partnerships. Sail began small by renting a house which served 10 people in need. These days their organization has grown and they’ve gone from one house to 15 different properties ranging from small single family homes to entire apartment buildings. The residencies are occupied by those of 18 years or older who are suffering from mental illness and/or substance abuse and are in need of homes. SAIL also provides these individuals with rehabilitative, support and clinical services. SAIL also helps its own employees via benefits such as their Individual Short Term Disability Plan, tuition reimbursement and voluntary critical care insurance to name a few. For more information visit sailservices.org

LEWIS JOHS AVALLONE AVILES, LLP

Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, LLP is a privately owned New York law firm started in 1993 that boasts a team of over 60 attorneys that specialize in all kinds of law from real estate, insurance and risk transfer to transportation and trucking law and medical malpractice. The firm’s clients range from private clients to healthcare providers, banks, construction companies and credit unions that they help with matters from simple property damage to things as complex as business formations. Beyond just helping their clients they also help the community around them via holding drives and fundraising and other charitable actions such as when they sponsored and participated in the 2023 Stony Brook Rotary’s Oktoberfest 5K race to help raise funds for the Stony Brook Cancer Center as discussed on their website. In fact, the community page on their website lists over 40 charity events they have participated in to some degree, including events with American Heart Association, Developmental Disabilities Institute and The Center for Discovery, to name a few. For more information visit lewisjohs.com

TRANSERVICE LOGISTICS INC.

Transervice Logistics Inc. is a logistics company based in Lake Success, which specializes in things such as contract fleet maintenance, freight management, and full-service equipment leasing to name a few. Transervice Logistics Inc. began over 50 years ago in 1969 before going on to sign a contract with 7UP the same year to service 7UP’s fleet of vehicles. Since 1969 Transervice Logistics Inc. has continued to work with some of the largest most well-known companies on Earth, including the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Walgreens, the Canada Dry Bottling Company of New York, the Kroger Company, Verizon and The New York Times just to name a few. Transervice Logistics Inc. looks out for its employees as well as its clients and last year Transervice Logistics Inc. gave out for the first time in what is slated to be an annual occurrence four college scholarships to four children of the company’s employees. For more information visit transervice.com

ABOVE ALL STORE FRONTS, INC.

Above All Store Fronts, Inc. is a construction company headquartered in Hauppauge that is currently privately owned by President John Cashel and specializes in architectural glazing and cladding services. Beyond its architectural glazing and cladding services Above All Store Fronts, Inc. provides its customers with fabrication services, design assisting services and third laser scanning services among other similar architectural and construction related services. Above All Store Fronts, Inc. prides itself on its safety standards stating on its website that “At Above All Store Fronts, safety is our top priority.” To meet these safety standards Above All Store Fronts, Inc. via measures such as its Accident Prevention Program, which makes sure that all employees prioritize safety. Furthermore, they have a safety coordinator whose job is to analyze each project to make sure that safety standards are met. They also have a comprehensive safety manual that contains various safety protocols and information on things such as personal protective equipment and job hazard analysis. For more information visit aboveallstorefronts.com

W SERVICES GROUP

W Services Group is a cleaning, construction and maintenance company with headquarters in Hauppauge, New York which was founded in 2009 and is currently led by its president and CEO Matthew Whelan. W Services Group specializes in cleaning, construction and emergency response and cleanup services as well as development, implementation, and project and program management for its clients. Furthermore W Services Group provides its customers with commercial janitorial services and floor care and maintenance services. Beyond their cleaning and maintenance services they also provide their clientele with construction services such as plumbing, electrical work, complex remodels, flooring and painting. W Services Group as discussed on their website prioritize cost efficiency by having project bids receive multiple different quotes from their network of contractors and analyze from the W Services in-house trade expert team. W Services Group takes care of their employees through benefits such as PTO and holiday pay, holiday and annual performance bonus programs and company events such as a summer BBQ held for their employees. For more information visit wservices.com

PLANET HOME LENDING

Planet Home Lending is a finance and mortgage lending company with headquarters in Meriden, Connecticut. Planet Home Lending provides its clients with services such as but not limited to home refinancing services, loan originator services, various kinds of loans and loan related services, VA loans and home purchasing services. Planet Home Lending doesn’t just look out for its clients as they also look out for the community and world around them via charitable acts such as funding and working with groups such as The Farmlink Project, the National Forest Foundation and the Army Scholarship Foundation. Planet Home Lending is licensed in 48 States, has a servicing portfolio of over $105 billion and has over 20 locations in the United States. Planet Home Lending has a long list of benefits for their employees that includes things such as but not limited to life insurance, a tax advantaged health savings account or flexible spending account, PPO and free access to FindHelp.org. For more information visit planethomelending.com

IMPERIAL CLEANING

Imperial Cleaning is a privately owned cleaning and maintenance company with headquarters in Amityville founded about 30 years ago in 1994. The company is led by President David Feldman and CEO Jeffrey Krinick. Imperial Cleaning specializes in providing its clients with cleaning services for environments such as buildings, industrial, office, medical, higher education and more. Imperial Cleaning’s services include power washing, electrostatic spray disinfecting, floor cleaning, ceiling tile cleaning and more. Imperial Cleaning also provides customers with residential and home cleaning services with options of scheduled service, window cleaning and move in cleaning amongst other things. Imperial Cleaning’s team of custodial technicians have earned commercial and residential cleaning certifications from over 10 organizations including OSHA. Imperial Cleaning has gotten involved in the community around them through supporting various charity organizations like Cleaning for a Reason, Island Harvest Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity. For more information visit imperialcleaning.com

BPA QUALITY

BPA Quality is a managed services and outsourcing business that has a heavy focus on its call center quality monitoring outsource experts and its Call Center Quality Assurance Services. The company’s services are available for over 40 different languages to help customers all over the world. BPA Quality’s missing “is to help call centers all over the world provide great multi-channel customer experiences consistently and effectively while achieving exceptional business successes.” BPA Quality aims to increase customer satisfaction, customer retention, customer service quality, sales and more. BPA Quality’s customers include industry giants and household names such as FedEx, Disney, Mastercard and Walmart. BPA Quality in addition to its standard services also has its own podcast known as the Voice of the Customer Podcast which is available to listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora and YouTube. For more information visit bpaquality.com

INFINITE CONSULTING CORP.

Infinite Consulting Corp. is a privately owned construction consulting company with headquarters in Hicksville. Services offered by Infinite Consulting Corp. are intended to help ensure that clients’ projects go as smoothly as possible and include cost estimation, quality management, safety management and more. The company’s mission statement is to “be the service provider of choice by offering comprehensive consulting services that support clients in the efficient design and construction of the built environment. We are committed to ensuring the safe and timely delivery of high-quality outcomes, all while staying within budgetary constraints.​” Infinite Consulting Corp.’s projects have included places such as the CUNY LaGuardia Community College renovation, the Columbia University School of Nursing and the Hershey’s Chocolate World at Times Square. Infinite Consulting Corp. provides support for its employees through both employer-sponsored and voluntary employee-paid benefits such as dental, vision and longterm and short-term disability plans. Infinite Consulting Corp is also a provider of training courses from the likes of OSHA, NYC DOB, and more. For more information visit infiniteconsultingcorp.com

SMASHBURGER

Smashburger is a restaurant/burger chain with headquarters in Denver, Colorado in 2007 where it was founded and the location of their first restaurant. Since the opening of their first restaurant about 17 years ago they’ve opened more and more locations and now employ about 3,000 employees, including 110 on Long Island. They set themselves apart from competing burger chains via the custom forged burger smashers used by their chefs. Their menu includes everything you’d expect from a proper burger joint like various kinds of burgers, fries, wings, desserts, drinks and shakes. In addition, Smashburger has specialty items like their SmashFries and their signature Smashburgers. Smashburger provides support for its employees with benefits such as a 401k match for those 21 and older, Paid time off vacation and sick days, Medical, dental and vision options. Smashburger also provides catering for parties, lunches, corporate events and other events. For more information visit smashburger.com