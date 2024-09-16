Forum To Be Held On Why Long Island Is Suffering A Cost Of Living Crisis

The cost of living is one of the main reasons for young people leaving Long Island.

There’s a cost of living crisis on Long Island. These groups want to let neighbors know why.

This Thursday, neighbors are invited to a community forum that takes a closer look at the economic policies that are contributring to Long Island’s unaffordability. Empire State Voices, a grassroots advocacy group focused on keeping New York affordable, and Economic Security Project Action, a nonprofit that campaigns for economic change, will host a moderated panel discussion going over Social Security, Medicare, what they describe as shortcomings in existing public policy, and what paths Long Islanders can take going forward.

The panel will feature representatives from Empire State Voices and Social Security Works, as well as a specialized Gen Z community organizer. Local small businesses are encouraged to attend and participate.

The panel discussion is this Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vybes on the Main, at 24 Main St., Hempstead.