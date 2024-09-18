Westbury enjoys Asbury Shorts’ 12th Annual Outdoor Short Film Concert

Asbury Shorts took to Westbury for its 12th annual outdoor movie concert.

Asbury Shorts took to Westbury for its 12th annual outdoor short film concert.

Residents enjoyed a free outdoor evening film festival in the middle of Westbury Village, courtesy of Asbury Shorts, New York City’s longest running non-competitive short film exhibition and touring show.

The show featured a mix of past favorites and audience requests, mixed with new global festival winners and honorees.

The Long Island staple gets the name “Asbury Shorts” for Westbury’s Asbury Avenue, where the founder of the festival, filmmaker Doug LeClaire, grew up.

“I love returning to Westbury, a community that nourished and educated me,” LeClaire said.

For 40 years Asbury Shorts’ film “concerts” have been presented at venues across the U.S., Canada, Britain and Germany.

“Our mission,” LeClaire said, “is to screen world renowned, festival award winning short films — from all years — in cinemas, art museums, performing arts centers and cool outdoor locations — on real cinema screens — as opposed to You Tube, smart phones or computers.”

The program features a fast paced and highly entertaining line up of the best in short film comedy, drama and animation. The concert often includes Oscar nominees, U.S. film festival “Best of Show” winners and international honorees from the past and present.

“These films are recommended for ages 16 and way above,” LeClair said.

To Jason Reitman, Academy Award-nominated director of Juno and Thank You for Smoking, Asbury Shorts is “the best Short Film Show I’ve ever seen.”