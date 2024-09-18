Family Service League — 98 Years Of Support For Long Island’s Most Vulnerable

For 98 years, Family Service League has been supporting people through struggles like homelessness and addiction.

The Family Service League (FSL), a nonprofit organization with nearly a century of service, has become a cornerstone of support for over 50,000 Long Islanders annually.

Founded in Huntington in 1926, Family Service League has grown significantly to offer more than 60 social service programs across 20 locations throughout Suffolk and Nassau Counties. With a dedicated workforce of around 700 staff members, the organization addresses a wide range of community needs, from mental health and addiction services to homelessness and early education support.

Family Service League’s mission, “Transforming lives and communities through mental health, addiction, housing, and essential human services,” drives its commitment to Long Island’s most vulnerable citizens. The organization serves a diverse population, including seniors seeking companionship, families in need of stability, and individuals battling addiction and mental health issues.

“We are a near 100-year-old nonprofit with 700 staff, 20 locations, primarily in Suffolk and some in Nassau County, that serve the community in the way of addiction, mental health, early education, homeless services, and so much more,” Jonathan Chenkin, Chief Development Officer at FSL, told the Press. “We primarily work through a family center model, where families can come to us, and a caseworker assesses all the needs the family could have.”

Family Service League’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) is integral to its operations. The organization strives to create an inclusive environment for both its employees and clients, ensuring that everyone receives fair and equitable access to treatment. This focus is particularly important for historically marginalized groups, as FSL aims to provide culturally competent services that meet the diverse needs of Long Island’s communities.

Among its many programs, Family Service League offers “Joe’s Project,” a post-suicide support service.

“When the police arrive at a home where a suicide has been completed, they hand the family a card, and our counselors volunteer to be on call 24/7,” said Chenkin. “When the coroner leaves, and the police leave, there’s a really scary moment where people are left, and you need someone to talk to who can guide you.”

The organization faces challenges in raising awareness and securing additional funding.

“A lot of people don’t even know about us, even though we’ve been in Suffolk County for 100 years,” Chenkin noted.

To donate, join, or find out more about the Family Service League, visit fsl-li.org.