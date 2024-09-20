Long Island Oktoberfest Fun Begins In September

Long Island Oktoberfest is kicking off tomorrow! Across Long Island, breweries will host events with beer, food, and games.

Long Island Oktoberfest season officially kicks off tomorrow, Sept. 21, which marks the opening day of the 189th annual Munich Oktoberfest that will run until Sunday, Oct. 6. So if you missed last year, don’t worry — Lovers of traditional German beer, food and music will be able to find festivals all across Long Island.

Where To Find Long Island Oktoberfest Celebrations

Lithology Brewing in Farmingdale will host the 2nd annual Dale-toberfest tomorrow from 2 – 6 p.m. in its rear beer garden with food trucks, live music and German-style brews from Lithology, its tenant brewer Jones Beach Brewing, and neighboring gluten-free brewery Necromantic Brew Co..

The festival will include games and contests including a Long Island Oktoberfest favorite, the stein holding contest, with bragging rights going to whoever can endure the most strain and pain.

Spider Bite Brewing in Holbrook will hold a combination Oktoberfest and 13th anniversary celebration tomorrow starting at noon. Along with Spider Bite’s German-style beers there will be German-themed food from Extreme Empanadas food truck and contests throughout the day. There will also be the release at 4 p.m. of a super limited Don’t IIIPA anniversary beer, which is 13% ABV.

Das Biergarten in the West End of Long Beach will hold its 10th annual Oktoberfest kicking off tomorrow under its tent with live music, German beer and food. The Long Island Oktoberfest festivities will continue every weekend through late October, with a break for an Irish Oktoberfest party on Oct. 5 as part of Long Beach’s annual Irish Heritage Parade and Festival sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 17.

Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square, Long Island’s premier German biergarten, will hold its annual Ompahfest on Sunday, Sept. 22 beginning at 11 am. The fest will have bands and dance groups direct from Germany who are marching in the Steuben Day Parade in Manhattan tomorrow.

Oktoberfest marzen beers brewed according to the strict German Purity Law of 1487 (Reinheitsgebot) will be featured, along with traditional German food, vendors with imported goods, and lots of activities for kids.

Moriches Field Brewing in Center Moriches began its Oktoberfest celebration yesterday with the release of several Oktoberfest beers. Oktoberfest will continue under the tent tomorrow from 1–7 p.m. with traditional food, live music from Polkadelic and a stein holding contest. On Sunday, Sept. 22, the brewery will hold its 2nd annual Fall Music Festival with original music from three local bands.

Also in Center Moriches, the Moriches Rotary Club will host its 16th annual Oktoberfest celebration at Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck from Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 29. The fest will feature traditional German food, beer, vendors and live music, with the proceeds benefiting Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck and its summer programs for children and adults with disabilities.

Destination Unknown Beer Co. (DUBCO) in Bay Shore will hold its 6th annual Dubtoberfest on Sept. 28 from noon – 6p.m.. The festival will feature German-style and seasonal (think pumpkin) beers from DUBCO, along with live music, German food from Royal Elite BBQ and a stein holding competition.

Barrier Brewing in Oceanside will hold its 3rd annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 28 from noon – 5 p.m.. For the first time, tickets will include unlimited German-style beers from Barrier including Oktoberfest Marzen, Hefeweizen, Schwarzbier and smoky Rauchbier. The Long Island Oktoberfest festival will also feature fresh oysters and clams from Tallmuthaschucka, Bavarian food from food trucks 3rd Rail Kitchen and Smokin’ Sandy Pineapple, and costume and stein holding contests.

Another great way to celebrate Long Island Oktoberfest is to visit one of Long Island’s German restaurants. Oak Chalet in Bellmore will have live music on Wednesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 19 through Oct. 30. Other German restaurants with special Oktoberfest events include Mill House Inn in Yaphank, Schnitzels in Stony Brook, Prost Grill & Garten in Garden City, Pumpernickels in Northport, Shippy’s Pumpernickel in Southampton and The Village Lanterne in Lindenhurst.

Thankfully the Long Island Oktoberfest season doesn’t end on Oct. 6 like it does in Munich! We will have a second recap of October events coming soon, and a full list of German celebrations on Long Island can be found online at LIBeerGuide.com/li-oktoberfest. Prost!

Bernie Kilkelly is the editor and publisher of LIBeerGuide.com.