New Meadowbrook Drainage Project Begins Construction Fall 2024

The Meadowbrook drainage project affects areas of the Meadowbrook and Wantagh parkways, and is slated to begin construction this fall.

Long Island experienced record-breaking flooding this year. The New York State Department of Transportation is now taking action to make sure the Meadowbrook and Wantagh parkways can withstand the severe weather events that show no signs of stopping.

The Meadowbrook drainage project aims to enhance drainage and resiliency along the Meadowbrook Parkway near Merrick Road, and the Wantagh State Parkway near the Bay Parkway, said Stephen Canzoneri, a spokesperson for NYSDOT.

“These two locations are low lying areas that have been subject to tidal flooding, especially during severe weather events,” Canzoneri explained in a statement to the Press. “The project will upgrade drainage structures and pumping systems to help keep water from the roadway, enhancing safety and improving travel conditions.”

The project has entered the construction advertising and bidding phase, and construction is “tentatively” slated to begin this fall, Canzoneri said.

The Meadowbrook drainage project comes in the wake of extreme flooding last month, which saw the National Weather Service issue the first-ever flash flood emergency for Suffolk County, and Governor Kathy Hochul declare a state of disaster emergency after a storm unleashed 10 inches of rain in just 3 hours. The heavy flash flooding resulted in road closures, structural damage, and multiple evacuations. Over 2,000 residents and business owners experienced flood damage.

Nassau County, too, experienced flooding that interrupted travel. Sections of the Meadowbrook and Wantagh parkways are particularly prone to that flooding, which is expected to increase in frequency and severity due to climate change. The Meadowbrook drainage project aims to mitigate that flooding by updating parkway infrastructure at its lowest points.

But drivers, don’t fret — the construction is unlikely to impact your commute.

“Construction will mostly take place off of the roads,” Canzoneri said. “Consistent with New York’s Drivers First Initiative, there will be minimal disruption to the traveling public during off peak daytime hours and any significant lane closures will occur during the overnight hours.”

NYSDOT expects to complete the major work on the Meadowbrook drainage project by spring 2026, and will “will keep the community apprised of further developments as the project progresses,” Canzoneri said.