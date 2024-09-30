10 Unique Halloween Finds To Celebrate Pumpkin Spice Season In Style

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Whether you’re the kind of person who celebrates Halloween for a full week and is already sipping pumpkin spice lattes or you cringe at the mere thought of an adult in costume, you’ll love our list of unique Halloween finds — because who doesn’t love crêpes and ice cream?

Keep reading for our picks and remember that with all the craziness going on in the world, sometimes even a Halloween grinch can turn into a Santa.

1.) One thing anyone who wears even the most basic makeup knows is that a smooth base — i.e. your skin — makes all the difference. Dr. Dennis Gross just launched DermInfusions Blur + Repair Cream, part of the famed dermatologist’s DermInfusions line, to offer alternatives to in-office cosmetic procedures. Shop the full collection at Sephoras across Long Island before slathering on any Halloween makeup. While there, don’t forget to add his cult fave Daily Peel Pads to your cart — especially if you plan on going heavy with Halloween makeup.

2.) If you plan on trick-or-treating with the kids, you can load them — and their friends — into this new wagon that Radio Flyer just launched (find it at Target and Walmart stores across Long Island). It holds up to four kids plus more sweets than they could ever eat, along with plenty of room for costumes and accessories. Despite all the space, it’s actually very easy to push, and it folds easily and compactly given its size.

3.) Many kids will take ice cream over candy any day. If you’ve got one of those or plan on hosting, you might be surprised at how relatively affordable Häagen-Dazs cakes are. Their Long Island shops have plenty of options to choose from, so you can pick one that suits the theme of your gathering.

4.) Any toyshop that knows its stuff will stock Slumberkins (including Pink Chicken in Amagansett). The brand fosters emotional health with their soft, cuddly creatures and books, and these unique Halloween finds are no different. They just launched a Halloween collection that is next level, with some of the Slumberkins even glowing in the dark. They also launched a “boo basket” for filling with Halloween treats.

5.) Janie and Jack is a year-round favorite for their beautifully designed and reasonably priced clothing (and they always have a ton of items on sale both in store and online), but they’re an especially favorite source of unique Halloween finds! While they have great options if you’re looking for a fashionable head-to-toe Halloween costume, they also have great accessories if you just want to get in the spirit without going full-on alter ego mode.

We’re currently obsessing over their Disney Snow White Apple Purse, which is perfectly on trend not only with the holiday, but the small-purse trend making it as good for adults as it is for kids (think of it as a frugal version of the Alaia Le Coeur crossbody).

6.) Pumpkin spice donut vibes… need we say more? You can always count on Candier to deliver some humor for the holidays. Shop the brand at some of our favorite boutiques like On a Whim and White’s Apothecary.

7.) Next time you’re at Whole Foods ask for True Story Foods. Family-owned and -operated, they make clean, high-welfare deli meats, bacon, hot dogs and more. This unique Halloween find is the perfect assortment for a party charcuterie board or snack tray. You’ll get a highbrow look and taste without the price (the sliced prosciutto is our MVP).

8.) If you’re trick-or-treating with a wee one, checkout Velio from Early Rider. It’s the only design on the market that’s designed for kids as young as 8 months because of the way it supports children as they’re challenged to develop their strength, balance and coordination. They also have beautifully designed options for older children, so whether or not you’ll be joining the kids on their house-to-house trek they’ll have stellar wheels. Personally we’ll be taking our 15 month old on the Bella Velio and dressing her up as Wonder Woman.

9.) If you’re looking for a memorable giveaway for trick-or-treaters, check out Global Grub’s Fortune Cookie Making Kit. You can make them with fun Halloween-themed “fortunes,” and drizzle them in orange with coordinating sprinkles for extra sweet touches.

10.) Lady M just launched their Celestial Splendor Mid-Autumn Cake Bundle and if ever there were a way to make Halloween tasteful, this would be it. This unique Halloween find comes with a mille crêpes tasting cake and a handheld lantern containing six mooncakes with an illuminated diorama and a lucky rabbit projection.