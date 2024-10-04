These LI salons offer special services for cancer patients.

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Those who are undergoing cancer treatments sometimes need a little extra TLC when it comes to hair care. Here are the salons on Long Island that offer those special services cancer patients may need — plus, some treat-yourself services perfect for a you day!

Salons With Special Services For Cancer Patients

Ambiance Salon offers gentle oncology massage and facial, nail services, haircuts, color and styling, wig maintenance. The Ambiance Salon also offers free hair and spa services for anyone going through cancer treatment, and additionally hosts events monthly as part of the Mondays at Racine initiative.

1344 Broadway Unit 5, Hewlett, theambiancesalon.com

Barbara’s Hair Studio offers custom-made wigs and toppers, scalp treatments and massage, haircuts and styling, and a private salon for custom wig services. Founded by a cancer survivor, the salon aims to make their customers feel comfortable and beautiful when going through this tough time.

586 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Suite 21, Hauppauge, barbarashairstudio.com

JD Thomas & Co. Salon offers scalp treatment, gentle head shaving, natural hair color and cut, and skin saver facials. JD Thomas & Co. offers free hair services the first Monday of every month for men and women who are currently in chemotherapy and radiation treatment in partnership with Mondays Cancer Care.

6168 Jericho Tpke., Commack, JDthomasandco.com

Kathleen’s Hair Boutique offers scalp treatment, gentle head shaving, natural hair color and cut, face waxing, eyelash extensions. Kathleen’s Hair Boutique gives complimentary services such as scalp massages, gentle head shaving and haircuts to those fighting cancer in the town of Babylon.

122 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, kathleenshairboutique.com

Maia Salon Spa and Wellness offers haircut and color services, facial, nail care, massages. In addition to spa and hair services, Maia Salon and Spa offers a sound healing event for those battling cancer on the second Tuesday of each month.

725 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown, maiasalon.com

Mondays at Racine offers gentle oncology massage, restorative oncology facial, nail services, haircut and color. Racine Salon is the home and founder of the Mondays at Racine organization, providing beauty and wellness services for cancer survivors and those still fighting the disease. Their services are always free.

341 Main St., Islip, racinespa.com/mondays

Monti’s Barbershop offers head shaves, men’s haircuts and beard trims, hot towel shaves, scalp treatments. Monti’s Barbershop offers free head shaves and scalp treatments, and men’s haircuts and beard trims every Wednesday for individuals at any stage of their cancer journey.

505 Boulevard East, Yaphank, facebook.com/montisbarbershop

Robert James Salon offers oncology massage, nail care, haircuts, meditation, scalp massage and treatments, gentle head shave. Every third Monday of the month Robert James salon provides free oncology massage, hair care, wellness and meditative services as part of the Mondays cancer care charter.

132 E. Main St., Riverhead, rjamessalon.com

Salon Be Beauty Spa offers restorative oncology facial, natural manicure, haircut, and color. Salon Be Beauty Spa gives free services the first Monday of every month to those battling cancer in partnership with Mondays Cancer Care.

9F Montauk Hwy., Blue Point, facebook.com/salonbebluepoint

Sir Shave Barber Parlor offers oncology facial, men’s haircuts and shaves, gentle head shaving, scalp treatment. Sir Shave was the first barbershop to join the Mondays Cancer Care charter, offering free cuts and oncology services to men and women monthly.

10 Station Dr. Unit 7, Wyandanch, thesirshave.com

The Gallery Wigs and Hair Enhancement Studio offers wig styling and consultation, brows and lashes, massage, facials, nail services. The Gallery Wigs and Hair Enhancement Studio also offers custom wig services as well as gentle oncology yoga as part of their Mondays cancer care events.

984C Route 25A, Miller Place, facebook.com/gallerybarber

The Spa Haus offers haircut and color, head shaves and scalp treatments, skin and nail services. The Spa Haus also offers their complimentary services for cancer patients in any stage of their journey on the second or third Tuesday of each month.

182-13 Merrick Rd., Amityville, thespahaus.com

Top Cuts Salon offers haircuts and color, styling services, extensions. Top Cuts Salon will host a breast cancer Cut-A-Thon and auction on Oct. 26, donating all proceeds to Long Island Breast Cancer Coalitions.

3956 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage, topcutssalon.com

Compiled by Gabrielle Yanovitz

If you or a loved one is looking for further care options for cancer patients to help ease pain or other complications, check out our overview of integrative care.