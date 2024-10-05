Oyster Season Is Back! Check Out These 5 Delicious Events

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Get ready, because oyster season is back! Grab hold of that shell and sink your teeth into one to celebrate. Only delicious through the months of September to April, the time has finally come to enjoy these shellfish once again. Here are some events to kick off the start of the season:

OysterFest

Come to the second most well-attended event on Long Island. For over 40 years they’ve been putting the sea in seafood at this waterfront festival. Offering live music, a beer garden and a carnival it’s a blast for the whole family. See why crowds swarm to this event every year to get a glimpse of the oyster easting and shucking contest.

63 Larrabee Ave., Oyster Bay, TheOysterFest.org.

Oct. 19 – 20, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Long Island Oyster Week

Oysters are spreading out all over the island at participating restaurants. Enjoy samplers, appetizers, and entrees without having to travel far. With over 15 places to choose from, the possibilities are endless on oyster dishes with oysters provided by various local growers. For a list of participating restaurants, visit their website.

OysterWeekLI.com

Oct. 14 – 20.

Oyster Fest – Greenport

Want to taste the flavors of local oyster shucking? Well look no further than the Greenport Harbor Brewery. Experience live music by Northbound Sound and Craft beer on tap. Come to this one day only event and check out the fun.

234 Carpenter St., Greenport, GreenportHarborBrewing.com

Oct. 13, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Local Oyster Showcase

Take a walkthrough of Sparkling Pointe wines being paired with local Long Island oysters. Come see the live shucking showcases featuring raw and chef prepared tastings. With six sparkling wine stations, the possibilities are endless for flavor combinations. Tickets on sale now from $85- $100.

39750 County Rd. 48, Southold, SparklingPointe.Vinesos.com

Oct. 19, 3 p.m.

Re-establishing Eastern Long Island’s Oyster Reefs with Bob Tymann

Want to know the significance of the oysters to the ecosystem this season? Come to this free lecture event with South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center and hear about their legacy on the East End. Light refreshments will be provided.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke, Bridgehampton, EventBrite.com/ReestablishingReefs

Nov. 23, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.