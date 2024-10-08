10,000 People Mourn On Anniversary Of Oct. 7 Terrorist Attacks

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An estimated 10,000 people gathered in Eisenhower Park yesterday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

Elected representatives from both sides of the aisle put aside their differences to stand together and honor the lives lost one year ago. Jewish rabbis and other interfaith leaders, IDF soldiers, and survivors of the Oct. 7 attacks joined on the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre stage for the somber night of remembrance.

The remembrance ceremony was one of several rallies across Long Island that honored the lives lost in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, and called for unwavering support for Israel.

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists attacked the Nova Music Festival in Israel, killing more than 1,200 people — including 40 Americans — and taking 254 hostages.

Over the past year, the war has only escalated. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of which are women and children, according to the United Nations Office of Human Rights. Around 100 hostages are still being held by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Among those hostages is Omer Neutra, a 22-year-old Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier from Plainview. Neutra — a grandson of Holocaust survivors — was serving as a tank commander in the IDF when he was captured by Hamas terrorists. His parents, Ronen and Orna, do not know if their son is living or dead.

Neutra’s long-time friend and fellow IDF soldier Ira Kohler, also from Plainview, spoke at the vigil.

“I stared deep into the eyes of monsters that took 1,200 lives and took hostage 251,” Kohler said. “I stared into the eyes of monsters that my friend – our friend – Omer Neutra has now stared into for an entire year.”

Kohler’s unit was scheduled to replace Neutra’s unit at the Gaza border mere weeks after the terrorist attacks.

“And so I say to you: what if this happened on Nov. 7 and not Oct. 7? I know, first of all, my story could be different, and I at least know that for Omer, he would not be a hostage,” he said.

Kohler knows many soldiers who have died. He said he knew they were at peace, but he was worried about Neutra’s unknown fate.

“We will either have the opportunity to watch his mother, Orna, give him a huge hug, or we will watch his mother bury him in the ground and say her final goodbyes,” Kohler said.

“And for that, we need to continue fighting,” he said. “Because we must see that hug.”

“We’re proud to stand united in solidarity with Israel and will host this remembrance ceremony in memory of the Oct. 7 terror victims while remembering the lives lost and those still held captive,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in a statement.

“This ceremony offers residents a collective space for mourning, ensuring that the memory of those lost is preserved and the impact of their loss is acknowledged by the wider community.”