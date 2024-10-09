Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s October, and you know what that means — it’s the best time for a frighteningly fun journey. So what’s the best haunted house on Long Island?

Chambers of Hell has been voted the best haunted house on Long Island in the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!

Chambers of Hell is a spine-chilling haunted house experience that pushes the boundaries of fear. Renowned for its immersive and terrifying attractions, this haunt destination delivers a heart-pounding journey through meticulously designed scenes, each more terrifying than the last! From dark, winding corridors to nightmarish rooms filled with ghastly creatures, Chambers of Hell masterfully plays on visitors’ fears. The attraction’s commitment to high-quality production values, realistic special effects, and dedicated scare actors creates an atmosphere of genuine horror. With a reputation for inducing screams and scary good times, Chambers of Hell in Hauppauge stands as a must-visit haunted house for thrill-seekers brave enough to confront their darkest fears in a truly haunting setting!

Chambers of Hell is located at 1745 Express Dr. N, Hauppauge, and can be reached at (631) 686-4424, or their website, ChambersOfHell.com.