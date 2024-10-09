Power Women of Long Island: Celebrating the Region’s Influential Women

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The annual Power Women of Long Island event will honor influential trailblazers from various industries who will be recognized for their impact on business, community and leadership.

When women support women, amazing things happen.

“Bringing together an inspirational group of women with diverse backgrounds and powerful stories is what the Schneps ultimate networking events are all about,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni, SVP Events, Schneps Media.

Schneps Media, publishers of the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, Manhasset Press, Roslyn News Times, Great Neck News Record, Port Washington News, Syosset Jericho Plainview Tribune and Noticia, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

At every Power Woman event, Schneps Media raises money for a local cause through a raffle. For Power Women of Long Island one-hundred percent of the evenings raffle proceeds will go to the Riverhead-based nonprofit RISE Life Services, a nonprofit organization that was established in 1980 as an aid to the developmentally disabled. RISE is committed to make life better with a community of services to empower people of all abilities to Rise to their full potential

Power Women of Long Island Honorees include (list in formation – nominations are open):

Sheryl Buro, Long Island Contractors’ Association

Sharon Laudisi, IC Energy Consulting

Yolanda Robano- Gross, Options for Community Living, Inc

Carol D’Amato, ALL DAZZLE

Jeanette Permenter, Rise Life Services

Gina Farese, Marcor Construction

Rozleen Gowan, CPA, Grassi

Carol Gomes, Stony Brook University Hospital

Lynn Koufakis, Life’s WORC

Rebecca Sklar, Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman LLP

Jodi S Hoffman, Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman LLP

Donna-Marie Korth, Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman LLP

Mary Anne Hyland, Adelphi Business School

Power Women of Long Island will take place on Nov. 13 at 6PM at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury. For tickets, sponsorships and more information visit PowerWomenLongIsland.com or contact Toni Cimino at TCimino@SchnepsMedia.com