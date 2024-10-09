Walking Life in Pink 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Unity

This was the third annual Walking Life in Pink event — and these fighters show no signs of slowing down.

If you support loved ones with breast cancer, speak out about the disease, and unwaveringly fight for a cure, you’re “Walking Life In Pink.”

The third annual “Walking Life in Pink”, put together by Betty’s Breast Cancer Foundation organization on Oct. 5 at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, brought together more than 150 participants in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The day kicked off with an engaging physical warm-up led by a professional instructor from Mark Medical Care. The formal ceremony commenced with Diana Torres, an on-air personality from En Vivo 93.3 FM, who expressed gratitude to everyone that has consistently supported the walk, from sponsors to volunteers.

Betty Rodriguez, founder of Betty’s Breast Cancer Foundation, emphasized the organization’s commitment to seeking medical and financial resources, as well as educational support, for community members from underrepresented backgrounds who are dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Walking Life in Pink 2024 served as a poignant tribute to Rocío Toro, who after 8 years with the Betty Breast’s Cancer Foundation — and much longer than that battling breast cancer — passed away just days before the walk.

As participants walked in memory of their loved ones, an atmosphere filled with prayer and multilingual praises emerged, honoring all warriors currently undergoing treatment.



Those who were “walking life in pink” were aptly adorned with vibrant pink attire and hope-filled spirits. One of the attendees, Olga Bernal, shared her experience.

“It is the first time that I am participating,” Bernal said, “And I congratulate the organization, especially Betty Rodriguez, its founder, for her tireless devotion to patients receiving these diagnoses.”

Survivors who walked for approximately 40 minutes, crossing the finish line as a group, were met with applause and flowers — a heartwarming recognition of their resilience.



Breast cancer remains the most common form of cancer among women, making events like this essential for raising awareness and providing support. The success of the “Walking Life in Pink” event not only honors those affected but also fosters a strong sense of community and hope for all.

Those looking to get involved can visit the organization’s website at BettysBreastCancerFoundation.org.

The best protection against breast cancer is early detection and prevention. See where to get screened near you.