St. Joseph’s University, Suffolk Community College Advance Partnership

SJNY President Dr. Donald Boomgaarden, left, and SCCC President Dr. Edward Bonahue, right, announced that St. John’s Univeristy will guarantee admission to any student who studied at Suffolk County Community College.

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

St. Joseph’s University will guarantee acceptance to almost all Suffolk County Community College (SCCC) students who choose the path of a joint admission, the two institutions announced last week.

With 48 current articulation agreements in place between the two institutions, the new initiative represents a continuation in their partnership that will further enable local students to stay on Long Island to accomplish their academic goals.

“Our two institutions are here to help students meet their goals and achieve degrees,” said St. Joseph’s University President Donald R. Boomgaarden, Ph.D. “With strong programs, less student debt, scholarships and a smooth transition from community college to university, we are proud to reaffirm this long-standing partnership and continue to provide expanded opportunities for students.”

With St. John’s University (SJNY) being the No. 1 private institution students enroll in after studying at SCCC, these new students have also seen a decrease in completion time and an increase in than students transferring from other institutions or without an associate degree. In this past school year, 50% of SJNY’s transfer students came from SCCC.

“Suffolk County Community College lays the foundation for students while St. Joseph’s builds on top of that foundation with a direct pathway to a baccalaureate degree,” said SCCC President Edward T. Bonahue, Ph.D. “St. Joseph’s remains a direct interest for Suffolk students who want to earn a four-year degree, but also want to remain on Long Island.”

The deal was celebrated with a ceremonial signing and luncheon at SJNY Long Island campus’ student center in Patchogue. It was attended by staff and administrators from both institutions.

For more information visit sjny.edu