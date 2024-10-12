6 Halloween Eateries to Take a Bite Out of Spooky Season

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Halloween season is back from the dead, and joining the frights this year are these thrilling Halloween restaurants eager to satisfy your howling stomachs.

HAUNTED HOUSE OF HAMBURGERS

Long Island’s only year-round Halloween restaurant is still serving up spooky delights. Offering signature burgers, “Eerie Entrees,” “Psycho Sides” and more, it also serves a “Boo Brunch” on weekends. Decorated to surely give a scare, they also encourage people to wear costumes to join in on the celebration of the haunting season. Reservations are available to be made online. 330 Fulton St., Farmingdale, hhhamburgers.com

WITCHES BREW COFFEE HOUSE

Open year-round, this coffee shop offers a variety of dining options while being magically decorated to get you in the spell-casting mood. It offers several vegan and vegetarian options but still has some meat options for the bloodsuckers. Drop in on your broomstick for a bite or a quick pick-me-up. They take no reservations so don’t be late. 311 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead, Witch’s Brew Instagram

WITCHCRAFT HALLOWEEN POP-UP EXPERIENCE

They’ve put a spell on you to be their guest. This pop-up event is more than a restaurant. It’s a Hocus Pocus-themed experience. Enjoy a themed menu and even get to see an interactive performance from the three wicked sisters. This is a spooky experience for the whole family to enjoy, with picture opportunities. Tickets are required and are on sale now for $28+. 600 Long Island Ave., Brentwood, exploretock.com/witchcraftpopup

PUMPKIN KING HALLOWEEN POP UP BAR

The Pumpkin King is here to inflict fear. This adult-only event offers themed food and beverages for their guests. Get to meet The Pumpkin King himself and enjoy an interactive experience. Picture opportunities will be available and each ticket purchase includes a Pumpkin King Halloween Pop Up Bar souvenir cup. Tickets on sale now for $20-$22. 230 Main St. Farmingdale uniquesocialevents.com

BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK – RESTAURANTS

After a terrifying adventure at the park, satisfy those cravings at one of their ghoulish eateries. Shipwreck Haunted Tavern allows guests to step into the realm of the sea, while Beaches and Screams Soda Shoppe takes you back to the ‘50s in their creepy diner. There’s also the Creepy Cafe serving up classics to enjoy and the Ghost Bar featuring thrilling cocktails. Look out though, there’s three secret bars to find that require the Bar Creep Pass. Tickets are $49.75+. 8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, bayvillescreampark.com/attractions

JACK’S NIGHTMARE HALLOWEEN POP UP

Inspired by the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, this pop up event is bringing the Halloween world to life. With seasonal cocktails and dining options, this visit from Jack will surely be a night to remember. Get ready for the interactive experience with picture opportunities. Each ticket includes a Jack’s Nightmare Halloween Pop Up souvenir cup. Tickets on sale now for $18-$30. 210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, .exploretock.com/jacksnightmarepopup