‘Stall Buddies’ By Long Island Filmmaker Has Audiences In Stitches

The cast and crew of ‘Stall Buddies’ and ‘Supply & Demand,’ two comedies by Long Island African American filmmaker Glenn McBride Jr.

“Stall Buddies,” a new web series buddy comedy by Long Island-based African American filmmaker Glenn McBride Jr., shows friendship can be found in even the most unlikely of places.

More than 100 guests enjoyed the debut screening of “Stall Buddies,” from GM Studios and Fight On Entertainment, on Oct. 6 at the famous Bellmore Movies and Showplace. The screening was hosted by “Stall Buddies” actress JenniferElyse Feldman, with photography by Ed Shin.

“Stall Buddies” is about two office workers, played by Glenn McBride Jr. and Brannon Brass, who become the best of friends while sitting on opposite sides of the bathroom stalls. In addition to McBride and Brass, the comedy stars Elizabeth Brandon, Kyle Grant, Jenna Costanzo and a colorful ensemble of hilarious actors.

This is the second comedy team up of African American writer and director Glenn McBride Jr. and producer Jimmy Kelly.

“We make a great team,” the pair said. “Our passion for comedy and filmmaking compliments each other and it shows on the screen”.

The crowd laughed at every joke and enjoyed the hilarious theme song of the web series, written and performed by actress Elizabeth Brandon. The night was then met with a special last screening of the buddy comedy “Supply & Demand,” also by director Glenn McBride Jr., which stars Keith Leanza, Kyle Grant, Cheron Bey, Vaughn Johnson, Ryan Staton, and McBride himself.

A special “thank you” video tribute dedicated to the “Supply & Demand” cast and beloved cast member JSkipp was shown after the film. JSkipp sadly passed away a few weeks prior to the “Stall Buddies” debut.

The love between the cast and crew of both films was shown on stage during the Q&A segment. The cast — who are friends from North Babylon High School and The Art Institute of New York City — shared hilarious memories with the audience. The night ended with raffle ticket prizes.

“Stall Buddies” is nominated for “Best Comedy Short,” and actress Elizabeth Brandon is nominated for “Best Actress Comedy Short” at the New York Long Island Film Festival.

Glenn McBride Jr and Jimmy Kelly are teaming up again with the release of their new Christmas comedy “Pull Out.” The film follows a boring, lazy husband who is afraid to leave his marriage and seeks excitement at a strip club, and manages to get his wife and mistress pregnant at the same time. The movie stars Brannon Brass, Glenn McBride Jr, Jean Marie Neave, Francesca Marie, Eugene T. Barnes, Angela Robinson and Elizabeth Brandon.

Want to see the “Stall Buddies” yourself? The comedy will be screened next at the New York Long Island Film Festival on Oct. 17.

For more information on Long Island filmmaker Glenn McBride, Jr. visit his imdb page.