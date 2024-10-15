Oyster Bay’s Kara Farrell Competes on ‘The Floor’

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Oyster Bay resident Kara Farrell is competing on Rob Lowe’s hit game show “The Floor,” airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox. Farrell, a crime analyst with the Nassau County Police Department, has long been a fan of trivia and game shows, but her appearance on national television marks her first time stepping into the spotlight.

Farrell, who grew up in Hicksville and moved to Oyster Bay in 2018, said the town has become an important part of her life.

“I love Oyster Bay. Every weekend, I have a ritual—I grab coffee from Southdown Coffee and then visit Teddy’s Books. It’s such a tight-knit community,” she said. Farrell’s connection to the local businesses and love for the area make her an easily recognizable figure around town.

As a self-proclaimed game show junkie, Farrell said competing on “The Floor” felt like a natural next step.

“I grew up watching ‘Jeopardy!’ with my Nana, and I was probably the only fifth grader who called their grandmother every night at 7 p.m. to watch it together,” she recalled. “I’ve always loved game shows. I’d even look forward to being home sick from school just to watch ‘The Price is Right’.”

“The Floor” is a reality competition show that pits 100 contestants against one another in a battle of wits and strategy. Contestants stand on a giant interactive floor made up of 100 tiles, each representing a different category of trivia. Using a randomizer, one contestant is chosen to challenge another in a trivia duel. Whoever wins the round takes control of the loser’s tile, with the goal of controlling the entire floor.

Farrell’s category of expertise? “Triple threats,” a nod to her knowledge of actors, singers and dancers.

“I picked that category because it’s one of my strongest areas. I was hoping to be challenged in something I felt confident about,” she explained. The show’s fast-paced and competitive nature kept Farrell on her toes, but she was excited about the experience.

“I got a random pop-up for a casting call for a ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show,” Farrell said, recounting how she landed her spot on ‘The Floor.’ “After sending in an audition tape, I didn’t get onto that show, but the casting agent liked me for ‘The Floor.’ I never thought I’d hear back, but a producer wanted to Zoom with me, and the next thing I knew, I was auditioning [virtually].”

Farrell’s journey to the show led her across the Atlantic, as “The Floor” is filmed in Ireland.

“It was so surreal. The studio is the same place where they filmed ‘Braveheart.’ To be filming a game show in the same location as that movie felt incredible,” she said.

Although it was her first time on television, Farrell’s love of trivia made her a natural fit for the competitive environment.

“It was so outside my comfort zone, but I wanted to stay focused,” she said. Traveling alone to Ireland, she embraced the challenge with excitement. “My dad is Irish, so I’ve been to Ireland many times. I felt more comfortable going there than I would have in California.”

When asked what it was like to meet the show’s host, Rob Lowe, Farrell lit up with excitement. “It was such a dream. Rob was wonderful to all of us; it was amazing just to be in the same room with him,” she said.

Farrell’s first major appearance will air on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Her love for trivia and game shows is not just a hobby—it’s a passion.

“I love all things trivia, and I even do trivia nights at bars. I applied for ‘The Floor’ because it seemed like the perfect fit; I’m thrilled to be part of it,” she said.

While she can’t reveal the content of unaired episodes, we all wonder with anticipation if she will walk away with the grand prize. Farrell encourages locals to tune in and root for her.

“Oyster Bay is such a supportive community. It would mean the world to me to have everyone cheering me on,” she said.

For Farrell, competing on “The Floor” is more than just a game show appearance—it’s the culmination of a lifelong love of trivia and a chance to represent her hometown on a national stage.

“I can’t believe this is all happening,” Farrell said. “To go from watching shows like ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to competing on one myself, it feels like a dream come true.”

Farrell’s episode of “The Floor” airs Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 9 p.m. on Fox. For those who can’t catch it live, the show is also available for streaming on Hulu.

With her quick wit and love for trivia, Farrell is sure to make Oyster Bay proud. Whether she wins or loses, her journey on “The Floor” is one that the community won’t soon forget.