Recently Sold: Manhasset & Port Washington

Move right into this charming Munsey Park home, set on a private, park-like .32-acre property at 272 Nassau Avenue, Manhasset. This sun-filled residence features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering an ideal layout for both entertaining and everyday living. The main floor boasts a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, a cozy den with custom millwork and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upper levels include two bedrooms, an updated bathroom, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. The landscaped backyard with a serene bluestone patio provides a perfect outdoor retreat. Conveniently located near schools, parks, the train and town, this home also features central air conditioning and gas heating. Sold for $1,725,000 on Oct. 7.

Experience luxury living in this stunning new construction home at 16 Rockcrest Road, Manhasset. Spanning approximately 5,200 square feet, including a 1,500-square-foot fully finished lower level, this five-bedroom, five-bath residence offers exceptional design and craftsmanship. High ceilings, custom millwork and intricate moldings create a sophisticated atmosphere throughout the expansive open floor plan. The finished lower level includes a movie theater, playroom, bedroom and bathroom, offering versatile space for relaxation or entertainment. Conveniently located near Miracle Mile, you have easy access to premier shopping and dining. Lighting fixtures are excluded. Sold for $3,300,000 on Oct. 5.

This charming Cape Cod home is located at 15 Wakefield Avenue, in the peaceful Salem neighborhood of Port Washington. With its south-facing exposure, this residence offers bright, extra-large living spaces and a beautifully maintained yard ideal for entertaining. The home’s prime location is perfect for commuters, just a seven-minute drive to the Long Island Expressway and a mile from Port Washington’s Main Street and LIRR station. Featuring four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, a living room, a sunroom and a den, the home provides 2,100 square feet of comfortable living space. Sold for $949,000 on Sept. 30.

Welcome to 30 Dunwood Road in Port Washington, a legal two-family home offering great investment potential. Live in one unit and rent the other or rent both for extra income! The first-floor apartment features two bedrooms, a full bath, a living room, an eat-in kitchen, and access to the full basement with utilities and laundry. The second-floor apartment, with its own entrance, offers two bedrooms, a full bath, a living/dining area, and an eat-in kitchen. The property includes a fenced backyard, a detached one-car garage, a driveway and street parking. With separate gas and electric meters and one water heater, this home is conveniently located near schools, parks, public transportation and restaurants. Sold for $920,000 on Oct. 3.

Listing details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.