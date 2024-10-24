Hazelly Gives Only The Best To Long Island’s Furry Friends

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Handmade pet treats and accessories have grown in popularity as more pet owners seek healthier, sustainable, and unique alternatives to mass-produced products. Hazelly, a family-owned business based on Long Island, was founded in 2021 by Sandra Lee, inspired by her passion for creating high-quality, handmade pet products.

“We recognized a growing demand for pet products that go beyond the ordinary,” she explains. The company’s philosophy focuses on providing exceptional care for pets, using only the healthiest ingredients and finest materials. Each treat is made “crumb by crumb,” and every accessory “stitch by stitch,” ensuring that pets enjoy both optimal nutrition and comfort.

Hazelly’s product designs are inspired by Lee’s family dog, Hazel, whose preferences have helped shape both the company’s treats and accessory lines, ensuring that they meet the needs of real pets. “Hazel is quite particular about what she eats and wears,” says Lee. By catering to Hazel’s tastes, Hazelly has developed a unique product line that resonates with pet owners who seek quality and style.

There has been a recent shift in consumer preferences toward sustainability, driving demand for organic treats and accessories made from high-quality, natural ingredients. For pets with dietary restrictions or specific health needs, the brand offers single-ingredient treats, such as jerkies, that are ideal for specialized diets. Customers are also increasingly choosing handmade products over mass-produced items. While the company educates customers on the benefits of handmade goods, Lee believes the quality speaks for itself once experienced firsthand. Their pet clothing line includes items like puffer vests and onesies, featuring double-sided designs that offer two looks in one.

In the accessories space, Lee finds that color analysis plays a big role. “Many pet owners ask us what suits their pet’s fur color,” she says, noting the popularity of accessories with bold, contrasting hues. “Vibrant accessories help pets stand out, especially those with muted fur tones.”

Looking ahead, the company aims to open a physical storefront. “We love being online, but a physical store will allow us to connect with our community and gather feedback in real-time,” Lee explains. The brick-and-mortar store will not only offer the current product line but also give Hazelly the opportunity to expand and introduce new items based on customer preferences.

To shop Hazelly products, visit shophazelly.com or find them on Instagram and Facebook.