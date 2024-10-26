Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Flagstar’s Decline, A Sketchy County Contract And More

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Flagstar Laying Off Nearly 2,000, Taking $20M Hit: A Closer Look At The LI Bank’s Decline
Flagstar Bank is laying off 1,900 people and taking a $20 million hit — but just two years ago, it was experiencing more financial success than ever. Here’s a closer look at what exactly happened to the Long Island bank.
It’s Fall Ya’ll! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024
Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.
Nassau Pols Urge Feds to Probe Baymen Industries Contract Flagged by IG
A Nassau County contract with Baymen Industries has been flagged for potential corruption after an Inspector General investigation and report revealed a strong connection between Baymen and bribery-tied company Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving.
Cop, Teacher Accused of Running Suffolk Sex Trafficking Ring
After a three-year long undercover investigation by the Suffolk County DA, a police officer and an Islip teacher were indicted for allegedly managing a sex trafficking ring.
Long Island Manufacturers Struggle to Fill Positions
Robert C. Kufner, chief executive of Hicksville-based manufacturing company Designatronics Inc., had a problem: He had 10 positions to fill and difficulty finding qualified candidates.