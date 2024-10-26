Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Flagstar’s Decline, A Sketchy County Contract And More

Flagstar Bank is laying off 1,900 people and taking a $20 million hit — a sudden shift from its rapid expansion until 2022.

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Flagstar Bank is laying off 1,900 people and taking a $20 million hit — but just two years ago, it was experiencing more financial success than ever. Here’s a closer look at what exactly happened to the Long Island bank.

Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.

A Nassau County contract with Baymen Industries has been flagged for potential corruption after an Inspector General investigation and report revealed a strong connection between Baymen and bribery-tied company Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving.

After a three-year long undercover investigation by the Suffolk County DA, a police officer and an Islip teacher were indicted for allegedly managing a sex trafficking ring.

Robert C. Kufner, chief executive of Hicksville-based manufacturing company Designatronics Inc., had a problem: He had 10 positions to fill and difficulty finding qualified candidates.

