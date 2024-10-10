10 Most Common Asphalt Shingle Roof Leaks

Asphalt shingle roofs are popular but can develop leaks over time. Understanding common causes helps homeowners identify and address issues early.

Here are the top 10 leak sources and solutions, courtesy of Clearview Roofing and Construction.

Pipe Collars: These seal around vent pipes. Degradation or improper installation causes leaks. Regularly inspect and replace as needed, ensuring proper installation.

Chimneys: Leaks occur at roof intersections. Deteriorating mortar, crowns, or loose flashing are common culprits here. Maintain flashing, use waterproof sealants, and consider rebuilding if needed.

Wall Flashing: Crucial where the roof meets vertical walls. Improper installation allows water behind the siding. Ensure proper extension up walls with tar paper and ice/water shield.

Skylights: Poor installation, aging gaskets, and damaged flashing can cause leaks. Make sure you’re getting regular checks and proper installation by certified professionals.

Improper Nailing Patterns: Incorrect nailing leads to lifted or sliding shingles. Follow manufacturer guidelines for proper placement and quantity of nails.

Transitions from Shingles to Flat Roofs: Vulnerable areas are prone to pooling water. Use proper metal flashing, sealing, and ice/water shield for protection.

Ridge Vents: Improper sealing causes leaks during heavy rain. Install according to specifications and maintain your sealant.

Attic Fans and Box Vents: Failure here is commonly due to poor caulking or degradation. Regular inspection and professional replacement when needed.

Clogged Gutters: Blockages cause water backup under shingles. Clean regularly and use gutter guards.

Drip Edge and Ice Shield: Essential for directing water and preventing ice dam damage. Ensure proper installation in vulnerable areas.

The Clearview Roofing team has been helping residents in Long Island and Suffolk County for the past 60 years.

Remember, choosing an experienced, certified roofer is often more beneficial than relying on local contractors or handymen for complex roofing issues.

For a free estimate, contact Chris Feniello at Clearview Roofing: 631-262-7663 or visit longislandroofs.com.