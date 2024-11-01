Adopt one of these 10 friends looking for a brighter future

This week, we’re highlighting some remarkable animals who have endured a stormy start but are ready for some sunshine! From those rescued from the devastation of Hurricane Milton to a super senior who needs a temporary foster home to heal after surgery, these animals are waiting for someone like you to be part of their journey. With cute cats and dog galore, it’s easy to find your new best friend!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Andrea is a loveable, one-year-old terrier mix ready to find a home of her very own. She is an active girl and would do best in a residence with a fully fenced in yard where she can run and play with her new family. While Andrea can be shy when you first meet her, once she warms up, she will be your loyal companion for life. Give this sweet girl a chance to show you what a loyal companion she can be!

One-year-old Cutie Candide only needed a minute to soak in all the changes to his life since he narrowly escaped the ravages of Hurricane Milton. Just look at him now, frolicking about his room with fur-iends, ready for his next great adventure. Just look at his precious, curious eyes, wondering what’s ahead for him. Wouldn’t you love to be the one to be by his side for future adventures?

Jack is a one-year-old Shepherd mix with a beautiful brindle coat. This sweet boy has a lot of energy and we’re looking for an active household with larger dog breed experience to embrace his energy and continue to work on his training. Jack gets along well with other dogs, so bring your entire family, including any canine companions to meet this fella today!

Scrappy is a one-year-old hound terrier mix who was rescued from Louisiana. He arrived at the adoption center when he was just a small pup and has been waiting for a family to choose him as their beloved canine companion. Since Scrappy has never lived in a home, he requires an owner who has had previous experience owning a canine. Animal League America wants to ensure that he is given the time and patience he may need to decompress and acclimate to life in a home. If given the chance, Scrappy will show you what a fun-loving and loyal companion he can be.

Meet Twixt, a one-year-old survivor with big feelings and an even bigger heart. Rescued from Florida during Hurricane Milton, he’s now safe at Bianca’s Furry Friends and ready to open his heart to a fresh start. His big ears, wide eyes, and gentle soul have been through so much, and now he’s waiting for someone who’ll help him heal and flourish. Offer him the love he deserves, and you’ll be amazed at the gratitude and joy he’ll bring into your life.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Ruff House Rescue

*Senior Alert/Special Request* Tali is a special girl who needs a foster home to help her recover from growth removal surgery. This lady loves people and needs a home where she can be the only pet. A fenced backyard with minimal steps would be the ideal castle for this princess.

For more information about fostering or adopting Tali, go to ruffhouserescue.org/apply

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats, Inc

*Special Request* Bean is the sweetest little love of a kitten. She is gentle but playful, enjoying playtime with her siblings in her Foster’s home. Bean likes to look for affection from you and will cuddle up and purr when she receives it. Bean is a special needs kitty; she has a grade 3 heart murmur but her cardiologist says she doesn’t need any medication at this time. TLC will cover her 6 month echocardiogram follow-up and supply any medication needed for her at cost.

Mushnick is the sweetest boy! He loves carrying around his leopard print fish and always looks like he got caught sneaking up on you. He loves to play with his siblings and would enjoy having a playmate to chase through the house. Mushnick loves curling up for a nap in your lap and will find the silliest positions to sleep in.

To adopt Bean or Mushnick, complete an adoption application here-https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Possible Double Adoption* Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week, Sammy & Gorgs! These dapper, male housemates are only two years old. Despite their remarkable resemblance, Sammy and Gorgs are not biological brothers. These beautiful boys were adopted together at the shelter as baby kittens. Sadly, hard times fell upon them when their dad’s living situation changed, and he was not permitted to take his furry family members with him.

Upon making the boys’ acquaintance, you will quickly learn that it doesn’t take Gorgs very long to warm up to people. A little attention and gentle petting will be instantly rewarded with the sweet sound of his endearing purr, and endless affection. Sammy is a bit on the shy side, but once you earn his trust, you will receive unconditional love and loyalty. It is nearly impossible to resist Sammy’s charming nature when he reveals how exceptionally lovable he really is.

This duo will warm your heart and offer a lifetime of cherished memories to share. These boys have been through a lot, therefore the team at the shelter would prefer them to find a forever home together. However, they are not bonded and could be separated for the right situation. Both are healthy and would likely fit purr-fectly in most homes, including those with older children, cats, and calm dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Sammy and Gorgs, please fill out an adoption application. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!