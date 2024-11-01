Herricks welcomes Broadway professionals for theater workshops

Herricks High School’s Student Theater Arts Company brought Broadway into the classroom with two workshops led by industry professionals.

On Oct. 15, costume designer Michelle Li took a break from her work with the Broadway production of “Job” to teach a costume design workshop at Herricks High School. Li is not only the youngest costume designer working on Broadway, but she is also a Herricks High School Class of 2015 alumnus. During her visit, STAC students created research and design boards just like the pros under her expert guidance.

The next day, STAC hosted actor Adam Chanler-Berat, who has graced Broadway stages in plays including “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “Next to Normal.” Chanler-Berat first worked with STAC students on acting technique and scene study. Later that afternoon, he joined the cast of the school’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” to coach the actors and share his insights from his time performing the show.

Tickets to the Herricks production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” on stage Nov. 15 and 16, are now available. Visit cur8.com and search for “Herricks.”