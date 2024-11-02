Try these 3 new restaurants on Long Island

Whether yiu’re in the mood for Italian or Hawaiian, here are new restaurants to try.

Centro 336

Planning a romantic dinner or special event? Look no further than Centro 336. From their family to yours, Centro 336 of Hampton Bays is serving up Italian recipes for all the island to enjoy.

Indulge on a variety of dishes made with local fresh in-season produce. From fresh homemade pasta to numerous Mediterranean plates ($21-$27). If pizza is your style, they offer several made fresh in their wood burning oven, including a gluten free option ($21-$24).

This establishment is more than just a restaurant and bar. Inside you’ll find catering rooms, a separate lounge area, wine cellar and outdoor patio featuring their wood burning fireplace. Come down and check out their weekly specials and events.

336 W. Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays 336hamptonbays.com

H Fit – Lake Grove

A new addition to the Hummus Fit brand has recently opened its first dine-in location. The healthy meal preps and more offers the delicious mediterranean taste quick and simple.

They offer several options for different dietary restrictions. Enjoy some smash burger tacos ($11) and garlic honey chicken bowl ($11). They also have vegan options such as the vegan cheeseburger bowl ($11).

They carry Halal meats for their customers as well. So if you’re looking for a balanced meal, watching the calories, or just want to try something new come try some of these delicious options.

2810 Middle Country Rd, Lake Grove myhummusfit.com

Honolulu

What to get a taste of the Hawaiian islands? Look no further than here. They strive to provide quality food at an affordable price.

Come in and make your own Hawaiian poke bowl with a variety of delicious options to choose from ($14.95+). They also offer a selection of plates such as chicken katsu curry ($13.95) and Hawaiian bbq short ribs ($16.95).

They have some classic favorites like grilled spam musubi ($2.50) and more. Come and get a taste of the tropical Hawaiian lands.

525 E Meadow Ave., East Meadow honolulubbqny.com

