Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Suffolk fires, voter guides and more

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

 

Fires Devastate Downtown Sayville, Westhampton Beach

A fast-moving fire severely damaged multiple businesses in downtown Sayville on the evening of Oct. 25 — 12 hours after an early morning blaze burned a store and several apartments in downtown Westhampton Beach, officials said.

Long Island Voters Guide for Elections 2024

Long Island voters cast ballots deciding the fates of four congressional races, nine New York State Senate seats, and 22 state Assembly districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties on Election Day.

It’s Fall Ya’ll! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024

Whether you’re seeking family-friendly fun or upscale experiences, there’s a fall festival to suit every taste. Experience everything from pumpkin patches and corn mazes to live music, art displays, and delectable food.

Community Rallies Around Sayville Businesses After Devastating Fire

A fire late last week devastated several small businesses and shops in downtown Sayville, leaving them to try to recover in the aftermath.

Shirley Man Forced Homeless Teen Into Sex Acts For Shelter, DA Says

A Shirley man offered shelter to an 18-year-old girl experiencing homelessness. Then, he forced her to engage in sex acts with others to “repay” him.

