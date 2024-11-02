Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Suffolk fires, voter guides and more

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

A fast-moving fire severely damaged multiple businesses in downtown Sayville on the evening of Oct. 25 — 12 hours after an early morning blaze burned a store and several apartments in downtown Westhampton Beach, officials said.

Read More

Long Island voters cast ballots deciding the fates of four congressional races, nine New York State Senate seats, and 22 state Assembly districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties on Election Day.

Read More

Whether you’re seeking family-friendly fun or upscale experiences, there’s a fall festival to suit every taste. Experience everything from pumpkin patches and corn mazes to live music, art displays, and delectable food.

Read More

A fire late last week devastated several small businesses and shops in downtown Sayville, leaving them to try to recover in the aftermath.

Read More

A Shirley man offered shelter to an 18-year-old girl experiencing homelessness. Then, he forced her to engage in sex acts with others to “repay” him.

Read More