Long Island Voters Guide for Elections 2024

Great Neck, N.Y.: Great Neck resident Sue Ross votes during early voting at the Great Neck House in Great Neck, New York on Feb. 3,2024. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Long Island voters cast ballots deciding the fates of four congressional races, nine New York State Senate seats, and 22 state Assembly districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties on Election Day.

With former President Donald Trump topping the Republican ticket in the presidential race against Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris, voter turnout is expected to be higher this year, impacting races further down the ballots.

Here is a look at the local races voters will find at polling places during the nine-day early voting period starting on Oct. 26, which is also the state’s voter registration deadline. Election Day is on Nov. 5. For more information on where to register and local polling locations contact the Nassau or Suffolk board of elections.

CONGRESS

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

East End, North Shore of Suffolk County

U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point)

The freshman congressman seeking a second term serves on the House Armed Services Committee, House Homeland Security Committee, and House Small Business Committee.

John Avlon

The Democrat running to unseat LaLota is a Sag Harbor homeowner and former CNN anchor who once served as editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast.

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

South Shore of Suffolk County

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville)

This two-term congressman seeking a third term serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, House Committee on Homeland Security, and House Committee on Ethics.

Rob Lubin

The Democrat running to unseat Garbarino is a Lindenhurst resident and founding CEO of online fashion retailer In-House.

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

North Shore of Nassau County

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove)

The longtime congressman and ex-Nassau County executive seeking re-election serves on the Committee on Homeland Security and House Budget Committee.

Michael J. LiPetri Jr .

The Republican seeking to unseat Suozzi is a former state Assemblyman who served one two-year term representing the 9th Assembly District on the South Shore of Nassau.

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

South Shore of Nassau County

U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park)

The freshman congressman seeking a second term serves on the House committees on homeland security, administration, transportation, and emergency management.

Laura Gillen

The Democrat running to unseat D’Esposito previously served one two-year term as supervisor of the Town of Hempstead.

STATE SENATE

1ST SENATE DISTRICT

East End

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk)

Seeking his fourth full term is the senator who serves as deputy floor leader and ranking member of senate codes and judiciary committees.

Sarah Anker

The Democrat seeking to unseat Palumbo is a former Suffolk County legislator from Mount Sinai who was term-limited from seeking re-election.

2ND SENATE DISTRICT

Northwestern Suffolk

State Sen. Mario Mattera (R-Smithtown)

Seeking his third term, this senator serves as the ranking member of the state senate committees on corporations, authorities and commissions and energy and telecommunication.

Craig Herskowitz

The Democrat seeking to unseat Mattera is a Northport resident who was previously an FBI agent and an ex-federal prosecutor.

3RD SENATE DISTRICT

South-central Suffolk

State Sen. Dean Murray (R-Patchogue)

Murray is seeking his third term as the ranking member on the senate committees on commerce, libraries and social services.

Michael Conroy

The Democrat seeking to unseat Murray is a Manorville resident, longtime carpenter, labor leader and Democratic committeeman.

4TH STATE SENATE DISTRICT

Central Suffolk

State Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood)

Martinez is seeking re-election to continue serving as the chair of the local government committee.

Teresa Bryant

The Republican seeking to unseat Martinez is a registered nurse from Central Islip who previously ran for a seat in the Suffolk County Legislature.

5TH SENATE DISTRICT

South-central Nassau

State Sen. Steven Rhodes (R-Merrick)

This freshman senator is seeking a second term in the senate, where he serves as ranking member of the ethics and local government committees.

Lisa Lin

The Democrat seeking to unseat Rhodes is a supervising court attorney who oversees a team of lawyers.

6TH SENATE DISTRICT

South-central Nassau

Siela A. Bynoe

The Democratic candidate in this race is a longtime Nassau County legislator from Westbury seeking to replace outgoing state Sen. Kevin Parker (D-Hicksville).

Thomas Philip Montefinise

The Republican trying to flip this vacant seat from blue to red is a Nassau County attorney from Oceanside.

7TH SENATE DISTRICT

Northwestern Nassau

State Sen. Jack Martine (R-Mineola)

First elected to the seat in 2010 and later returned to office, Martins is the ranking member on the senate committees on labor and procurements.

Kim Keiserman

The Democrat seeking to unseat Martins is a Port Washington resident who works as a writer, editor and educator.

8TH SENATE DISTRICT

Southwestern Suffolk, Southeastern Nassau

State Sen. Alexis Weik (R-Bohemia)

This two-term state senator seeking a third term is the ranking member on the senate committees on women’s issues and civil service.

Francis R. Dolan

This Democratic candidate is seeking to unseat Weik.

9th STATE SENATE DISTRICT

Southwestern Nassau

State Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick (R-Malvern)

This freshman senator who serves as ranking member of the senate committees on mental health and consumer protection is seeking a second term.



James Lynch

The Democrat seeking to unseat Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick is a psychiatrist from Stewart Manor.

STATE ASSEMBLY



1st STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

South Fork, Shelter Island, Town of Southold

Tommy John Schiavoni

The Democratic nominee seeking to replace outgoing Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) is a member of the Southampton Town Board and a retired teacher of 32 years who taught government, economics, U.S. history and government.

Stephen Kiely

The Republican nominee is an East End land use and criminal attorney for 20 years who is currently the Shelter Island Town Attorney.

2ND ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Town of Riverhead, northeastern Town of Brookhaven

Tricia Chiaramonte

The Democratic candidate from Manorville is the current deputy director of human resources at the Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation.

State Assemb. Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead)

The two-term Republican incumbent serves on several subcommittees, including the labor, environmental conservation and transportation committees.

3RD ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southeastern Town of Brookhaven from Smith Point to Patchogue and north to Ridge

State Assemb. Joseph De Stefano (R-Medford)

The two-term Republican incumbent serves on the committees on aging, governmental employees, labor, transportation, correction and ways and means.

Trina Miles

The Democratic challenger from Mastic seeking a rematch is a Suffolk County Board of Elections worker and former Suffolk OTB official.

4TH STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Northwestern Town of Brookhaven from Old Field to Middle Island

State Assemb. Ed Flood (R-Port Jefferson)

The freshman Republican incumbent seeking a second term serves on the committees on banks, families, codes, judiciary, higher education and environmental conservation.

Rebecca A. Kassay

The Democratic challenger is a longtime environmental advocate, former Port Jefferson Village trustee and ex-deputy mayor, who aims to build climate resilience strategies and integrate community involvement into governance.

5TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Western Town of Brookhaven and northeastern Town if Islip

State Assemb. Doug Smith (R-Holbrook)

This three-term Republican incumbent serves on the committees on aging, education, energy, higher education and the future of the Long Island Power Authority.

Michael Reynolds

The Democratic challenger from Lake Ronkonkoma is a former regional manager of logistics for Verizon.

6TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Northwestern Town of Islip from Bay Shore to Central Islip

State Asemb. Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood)

The 11-term Democratic incumbent serves as the deputy speaker as well as the committees on labor, aging, education, students with special needs, local governments, ways and means and the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force.

Daniel Mitola

The Republican challenger from Hauppauge is an attorney and veteran.

7TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

South Central Suffolk from Bellport to Bay Shore

State Assemb. Jarett Gandolfo (R-Sayville)

The two-term Republican incumbent serves on the committees on health, insurance, mental health, higher education, and racing and wagering.

Garrett Petersen

The Democratic challenger from East Islip is a clinician at the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

8TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Town of Smithtown

State Assemb. Michael Fitzpatrick (R-Smithtown)

This 11-term Republican incumbent serves as the ranking minority member of the committees on housing, agriculture, higher education and ways and means in addition to serving on the committee on banks.

Steven Basileo

The Democratic challenger is a former labor organizer and Suffolk County legislative aide from Saint James.

9th ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southwestern Suffolk from West Islip to West Babylon, plus Gilgo Beach and Massapequa

State Assemb. Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park)

This two-term Republican serves on the committees on labor, transportation, environmental conservation, governmental operations, science and technology, and skills development and career education.

Steven DellaVecchia

The Democratic challenger from West Babylon is a North Babylon Volunteer Fire Department member seeking a rematch against the incumbent.

10TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southwestern Town of Huntington

State Assemb. Steve Stern (D-Huntington)

The Democratic incumbent seeking his fourth full term since winning a 2018 special election. He serves on the committees on aging, banks, energy, insurance, veterans affairs, and economic development, and is a member of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force. He chairs the subcommittee on renewable energy and the commission on administrative regulations review.

Aamir Sultan

The Republican challenger from Dix Hills works as a computer scientist and AI management consultant.

11TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southwestern Suffolk from East Farmingdale to Amitville

Kwani O’Pharrow

Seeking to replace outgoing Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights) is this Democratic candidate from West Babylon who is a former NYPD detective and U.S. Navy veteran.

Joseph Cardinale

The Republican candidate seeking to flip the district from blue to red is a former NYPD lieutenant who owns Blue Pine Pilot Cars.

12TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Northern Town of Huntington, plus Edgewood and Deer Park

State Assemb. Keith Brown (R-Northport)

The two-term Republican incumbent serves on the committees on housing, judiciary, environmental conservation and alcoholism and drug abuse.

Thomas Cox

The Democratic challenger is not actively campaigning.

13TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Northeastern Nassau from Oyster Bay to Roslyn, plus Hicksville

State Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove)

This 10-term Democratic incumbent chairs the judiciary committee and serves on the committees on rules, codes, insurance and ethics and guidance and is a member of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force.

Rujka Anzai

The Republican challenger from Jericho is an information technology industry professional.

14TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southeastern Nassau from Massapequa to Merrick, plus part of Oceanside

State Assemb. David McDonough (R-Merrick)

The 11-term Republican incumbent serves on the committees on education, transportation, veterans affairs and the subcommittees on child product safety and regulated mortgage lenders.

Ellen Lederer DeFrancesco

The Democratic challenger from Oceanside is a former New York City school teacher, environmental advocate and editor of a lifestyle website.

15TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Central Town of Oyster Bay from Locust Valley to Farmingdale

State Assemb. Jake Blumencranz (R-Oyster Bay)

The freshman Republican incumbent seeking a second term serves on the committees on health, insurance, mental health, consumer affairs, science and technology and the subcommittee on internet and technology.

William Murphy

The Democratic challenger from Farmingdale is a professor at St. John’s University in its Division of Legal Studies.

16TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Northwestern Nassau from Great Neck to Roslyn and New Hyde Park

State Assemb. Gina Sillitti (D-Port Washington)

The two-term Democratic incumbent chairs the subcommittee on occupational licenses and is a member of the committees on labor, transportation, tourism, election law, economic development and governmental employees. She also is a member of the Task Force on Women’s Issues.

Daniel Norber

he Republican challenger from Great Neck is an Israeli Defense Forces veteran who cofounded Imperial Moving.

17TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southeastern Nassau from East Meadow to Massapequa

State Assemb. John Mikulkin (R-Bethpage)

This three-term Republican incumbent serves on the committees on banks, codes, education, health, election law and consumer affairs.

Harpreet Toor

The Democratic challenger from East Meadow is a tax consultant who previously served as an aide to a state Assemblymember and once ran for New York City Council.

18TH STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

South-Central Nassau from Hempstead to Freeport

Noah Burroughs

Running to replace outgoing state Assemb. Taylor Darling (D-Hempstead) is this Democrat who is a Trustee for the Village of Hempstead.

Danielle Samantha Smikle

The Republican challenger from Freeport seeking to flip the seat from blue to red is a teacher at a Uniondale charter school.

19TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Central western Nassau from New Hyde Park to Westbury

State Assemb. Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square)

The seven-term Republican incumbent serves on the committees on rules and ways and means.

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal

The Democratic challenger from Williston Park seeking a rematch is an insurance broker.

20TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southwestern Nassau, including the Five Towns area, Oceanside and Long Beach

State Assemb. Ari Brown (R-Cedarhurst)

The freshman Republican seeking his first full term since winning a special election in 2022 serves on the committees on education, housing, local governments, small business and economic development.

Trina Posterli

The Democratic challenger from Long Beach is a former Long Beach City Council member and former member of the Long Beach School District Board of Education.

21ST STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Southwestern Nassau from Valley Stream to Baldwin

State Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook)

This Republican incumbent is seeking his second consecutive term in his second stint as an Assemblyman who serves on the committees on banks, codes, insurance, corporations, and ethics.

Judy A. Griffin

Griffin, who served one two-year term in the state Assembly after she unseated Curran in 2018, is running a rematch against Curran, who unseated her in 2022.

22ND ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Western Nassau from Valley Stream to Floral Park

State Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont)

The five-term Democratic incumbent chairs the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus. She also serves on the committees on health, libraries, wagering, social services, the Commission on the Future of the Long Island Power Authority and the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force.

Ian Joseph Bergstrom

The Republican challenger from Floral Park is a deputy in the Nassau County Attorney’s office.

BALLOT QUESTIONS

PROPOSITION 1

The New York Equal Protection of Law Amendment has already been passed by the State Legislature, but it must be approved by voters statewide in order to be officially adopted as an amendment to the state constitution. According to its supporters, the amendment would greatly expand on protections codified in the state’s 1938 Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, creed or religion — but not sex or gender. The new amendment was much broader, noting that it includes protections against discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, pregnancy, reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

PROPOSITION 2

The New York State Legislature and the Suffolk County Legislature both have approved legislation that would create a $3-to-$4-billion Suffolk County Water Quality Restoration Fund to expand wastewater treatment systems and replace antiquated septic systems with high-tech nitrogen removal systems. Now, voters must approve it to become law. The 1/8th of a percent sales tax increase would advance the implementation of the previously approved Suffolk County Subwatersheds Wastewater Plan that maps out a comprehensive wastewater treatment infrastructure roadmap over the next half-century. It would also create a county-wide wastewater management district.